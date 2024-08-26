ASAP Rocky Explains Why Rihanna Is The "Perfect" Partner

Marvel Studios' "Black Panther 2: Wakanda Forever" Premiere
HOLLYWOOD, CALIFORNIA - OCTOBER 26: (L-R) Rihanna and A$AP Rocky attend Marvel Studios' "Black Panther: Wakanda Forever" premiere at Dolby Theatre on October 26, 2022 in Hollywood, California. (Photo by Amy Sussman/WireImage)
ASAP Rocky says the relationship is "going great."

ASAP Rocky says that Rihanna is the "perfect person" for him to be with and explained why during a recent interview with Billboard. He noted that, as two incredibly successful artists in multiple industries, their schedules can get "chaotic." In turn, however, they both understand the difficulties of that and respect one another. He began by describing her as “my lady” and the “love of my life.”

“It’s crazy how we find balance with our chaotic schedules,” Rocky said. “[The relationship] is going great. I don’t think there’s a more perfect person because when the schedules are hectic, she’s very understanding of that. And when the schedule’s freed up, that’s when you get to spend [the] most time together. It’s all understanding and compatibility.”

ASAP Rocky & Rihanna Attend The 2023 Met Gala

NEW YORK, NEW YORK - MAY 01: Rihanna and A$AP Rocky attend The 2023 Met Gala Celebrating "Karl Lagerfeld: A Line Of Beauty" at The Metropolitan Museum of Art on May 01, 2023 in New York City. (Photo by Cindy Ord/MG23/Getty Images for The Met Museum/Vogue)

Rocky and Rihanna began dating just before the COVID-19 pandemic, the isolation of which sped up their relationship dramatically. They already share two children together. Speaking with Mel Ottenberg for Interview magazine, earlier this year, she revealed that they're opening to having even more. “I don’t know what god wants, but I would go for more than two," she admitted. "I would try for my girl. But of course if it’s another boy, it’s another boy.”

As for Rocky's upcoming album, Don't Be Dumb, he's expected to be collaborating with Tyler, the Creator, Pharrell Williams, Metro Boomin, Madlib, The Alchemist, and more noteworthy artists. Further speaking with Billboard, he described his mindset as "grim" and explained that it affects the nature of the project. “In this very moment, it’s very grim. That’s an abbreviation,” he said. “It’s infusing German expressionism with ghetto futurism.” Be on the lookout for further updates on ASAP Rocky and Rihanna on HotNewHipHop.

