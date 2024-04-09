Rihanna Reveals First Words From Her & ASAP Rocky’s Son

Rihanna shared the first words she and ASAP Rocky’s son, RZA, said to them during her new profile with Interview Magazine. According to the iconic singer, he remarked: “Hey.” Rihanna had the conversation with the publication’s editor-in-chief, Mel Ottenberg, who used to be her stylist.

“I used to try to get his attention all the time, and I would say, ‘Hey, hey, hey.’ And one day he said it back to me in the same melody and I kept singing it and he kept following it over and over again,” Rihanna explained. She also revealed that RZA’s favorite song at the moment is “Head, Shoulders, Knees and Toes.”

Read More: Rihanna Reveals Why She’d Have More Kids With ASAP Rocky

Rihanna & ASAP Rocky Attend Met Gala

NEW YORK, NEW YORK - MAY 01: Rihanna and A$AP Rocky attend The 2023 Met Gala Celebrating "Karl Lagerfeld: A Line Of Beauty" at The Metropolitan Museum of Art on May 01, 2023 in New York City. (Photo by James Devaney/GC Images)

Elsewhere in the interview, Rihanna discussed her relationship with ASAP Rocky. “We’ve known each other for a long time. I’ve seen him in relationships. He’s seen me in relationships. We’ve seen each other outside of relationships. We knew what we’re capable of, and the trouble that we could bring to each other’s lives,” Rihanna said. “We can make or break each other’s hearts. And so, we started dating with a lot of caution.” She also admitted she’d be down for more kids: “I don’t know what god wants, but I would go for more than two. I would try for my girl. But of course if it’s another boy, it’s another boy.”

Rihanna Poses For Interview Magazine Cover

Additionally, she provided an update on her long-awaited follow-up album to 2016's Anti, explaining that she has plenty of visual ideas and is still working on songs for them. Be on the lookout for further updates on Rihanna and ASAP Rocky on HotNewHipHop.

Read More: Rihanna Reflects On Seeing ASAP Rocky Become A Father: "It's A Turn-On"

[Via]