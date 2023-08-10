Rihanna Reportedly Gave Birth To Her Second Child, A Girl

Back in February, Rihanna lit a firestorm online when she announced her second pregnancy during her 2023 Super Bowl halftime show. Since then, a lot of people have looked for every possible hint for any possible updates on the baby, much like her first pregnancy. After all, she and her boo A$AP Rocky didn’t even reveal their son’s name until around his first birthday, so they’ve kept things quite private. On that note, we haven’t gotten many updates apart from wholesome social media posts and occasional outings where RiRi shows off her bump. However, according to a recent report from Media TakeOut, it seems like the bump she showed off onstage is no longer there.

Moreover, the outlet reported that Rihanna gave birth to her second kid- this time, a baby girl. Of course, this is just one vague report on social media, so take it with a grain of salt until we get official confirmation from other sources, preferably the parents themselves. Still, it’s pretty exciting news, and surely a heap of congratulations and well-wishes are flooding the Barbadian superstar’s mentions right now. As one of the most beloved artists today, part of one of the most beloved power couples, it’s always an event when we get even the smallest glimpse into that life.

Rihanna Welcomes Second Baby, A Girl: Report

According to Media TakeOut, Rihanna has given birth to her second child, a baby girl. pic.twitter.com/8ZtRxlSgSr — Pop Tingz (@ThePopTingz) August 10, 2023

Furthermore, a lot of what we’ve seen from this second pregnancy has been pretty smart and wholesome promotion. For example, Rihanna recently posed in maternity designs from her clothing brand, and seemed quite proud of them. Even though she expressed a lot of excitement for a second baby, the 35-year-old probably didn’t expect the news to break online so soon. Hopefully it’s an accurate report, because it must be weird to see congratulations for fake news.

Meanwhile, whether it already happened or it didn’t, the “Lift Me Up” singer and Rocky are going to have a larger family by the end of the year. Their remarks on parenthood have been nothing short of excited and caring. As such, we can look forward to much more heartwarming content in the future, and if this report is accurate, then we send Rihanna the warmest “Congrats!” possible. If it isn’t, then we hope she enjoys the road to it with the same grace and love she always embraces. With that in mind, log back into HNHH for the latest news and updates on the power couple and their second child.

