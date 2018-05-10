partners
- MusicYG Passes The Joint To Nipsey Hussle "One Last Time" At His Gravesite MemorialYG pays tribute to his late friend Nipsey Hussle with a heartfelt gesture.By Devin Ch
- RelationshipsCaitlyn Jenner's Partner Sophia Hutchins Denies Rumors They're EngagedSophia Hutchins says that her relationship with Caitlyn Jenner is not romantic.By Alex Zidel
- MusicNicki Minaj Reveals "BAD GUY" Collection With Diesel: Surprise! HatersNicki knows how to get that cheque.By Zaynab
- EntertainmentTiffany Haddish Warns Against Demonic Intercourse: "I Will Wait For God" To Have SexSafety first.By Zaynab
- SportsJay Cutler Says He Picks Out "98 Percent" Of Kristin Cavallari's OutfitsJay Cutler has a passion for fashion, low key. By Chantilly Post
- MusicJay Z Launches New Venture Fund: ReportJay Z teams up with a new Silicon Valley partner to launch "Marcy Venture Partners."By Kevin Goddard
- SportsLeBron James & Channing Tatum Will Co-Produce Action Comedy "Public Enemy"LeBron and Channing Tatum are putting their production companies to the test.By Devin Ch
- MusicPharrell Will Open "Swan & Bar Bevy" Resto Lounge In MiamiPharrell's latest production is a bar/restaurant in Miami.By Devin Ch