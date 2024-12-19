JT Trades Shots With Fan For Shading Lil Uzi Vert On Social Media

JT has once again come to Lil Uzi Vert's defense.

JT has been trading shots with a fan on social media for criticizing Lil Uzi Vert's Pink Tape artwork. When one user posted a screenshot of the various covers on X (formerly Twitter), JT popped up in the replies with a passionate defense of her partner of several years.

"Y’all b*tches are annoying every day looking for new ways to make ppl come at him get off his d*ck FR! Sh*t dropped over a year ago bored ass b*tch," JT wrote back. When the fan attempted to defend their post as being a simple question, JT clapped back: "So posting something from a project a year ago for ppl to go at him not weird? Like be so fr! Yall know what ppl engaging in these days. A real mf not gone post & ask no silly ass question like that!"

JT & Lil Uzi Vert Attend The Pink Prom In NYC

NEW YORK, NEW YORK - JUNE 27: JT and Lil Uzi Vert attend Lil Uzi Vert Hosts Pink Prom at Irving Plaza on June 27, 2023, in New York City. (Photo by Shareif Ziyadat/Getty Images)

The fan then responded: "Chill, never intended to get anyone to go at Uzi. And how am i gonna know the outcome of the post i was just expecting some answers, even if it was Uzi’s idea what am I gonna do?? I wouldn’t even be a hater, im still bumping the music everyday."

