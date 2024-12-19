JT Trades Shots With Fan For Shading Lil Uzi Vert On Social Media

JT has been trading shots with a fan on social media for criticizing Lil Uzi Vert's Pink Tape artwork. When one user posted a screenshot of the various covers on X (formerly Twitter), JT popped up in the replies with a passionate defense of her partner of several years.
"Y’all b*tches are annoying every day looking for new ways to make ppl come at him get off his d*ck FR! Sh*t dropped over a year ago bored ass b*tch," JT wrote back. When the fan attempted to defend their post as being a simple question, JT clapped back: "So posting something from a project a year ago for ppl to go at him not weird? Like be so fr! Yall know what ppl engaging in these days. A real mf not gone post & ask no silly ass question like that!"
JT & Lil Uzi Vert Attend The Pink Prom In NYC
The fan then responded: "Chill, never intended to get anyone to go at Uzi. And how am i gonna know the outcome of the post i was just expecting some answers, even if it was Uzi’s idea what am I gonna do?? I wouldn’t even be a hater, im still bumping the music everyday."
JT Fires Back At Fans Online
It's far from the first time JT has defended Uzi on social media. Amid criticism of their new album, Eternal Atake 2, JT showed love to the project, writing on Instagram: "So proud of you always! My top 3 is light year, pears to mars & Mr.chow honorable mention chill bae! Really the whole thing but that’s being bias because you do no wrong in my eyes!" The two have been dating since 2019. Check out JT's defense of Lil Uzi Vert on social media below.
