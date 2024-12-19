JT Trades Shots With Fan For Shading Lil Uzi Vert On Social Media

Jay-Z's 40/40 Club Celebrates 18th Anniversary
NEW YORK, NEW YORK - AUGUST 28: JT (L) and Lil Uzi Vert attend Jay-Z's 40/40 Club 18th Anniversary celebration at 40/40 Club on August 28, 2021 in New York City. (Photo by Johnny Nunez/WireImage)
JT has once again come to Lil Uzi Vert's defense.

JT has been trading shots with a fan on social media for criticizing Lil Uzi Vert's Pink Tape artwork. When one user posted a screenshot of the various covers on X (formerly Twitter), JT popped up in the replies with a passionate defense of her partner of several years.

"Y’all b*tches are annoying every day looking for new ways to make ppl come at him get off his d*ck FR! Sh*t dropped over a year ago bored ass b*tch," JT wrote back. When the fan attempted to defend their post as being a simple question, JT clapped back: "So posting something from a project a year ago for ppl to go at him not weird? Like be so fr! Yall know what ppl engaging in these days. A real mf not gone post & ask no silly ass question like that!"

JT & Lil Uzi Vert Attend The Pink Prom In NYC

NEW YORK, NEW YORK - JUNE 27: JT and Lil Uzi Vert attend Lil Uzi Vert Hosts Pink Prom at Irving Plaza on June 27, 2023, in New York City. (Photo by Shareif Ziyadat/Getty Images)

The fan then responded: "Chill, never intended to get anyone to go at Uzi. And how am i gonna know the outcome of the post i was just expecting some answers, even if it was Uzi’s idea what am I gonna do?? I wouldn’t even be a hater, im still bumping the music everyday."

JT Fires Back At Fans Online

It's far from the first time JT has defended Uzi on social media. Amid criticism of their new album, Eternal Atake 2, JT showed love to the project, writing on Instagram: "So proud of you always! My top 3 is light year, pears to mars & Mr.chow honorable mention chill bae! Really the whole thing but that’s being bias because you do no wrong in my eyes!" The two have been dating since 2019. Check out JT's defense of Lil Uzi Vert on social media below.

