JT's Fans Claim She Disrespected Lil Uzi Vert On National Boyfriend's Day

She had excuses on deck.

JT and Lil Uzi Vert have been dating since 2019. They are one of the longest lasting relationships in hip hop, excluding the marriages. Which is why fans were both surprised and disappointed that JT failed to post anybody on October 3. For context, October 3 is National Boyfriend's Day. The rapper was called out online for what was perceived as a disrespectful move. The backlash grew so strong, in fact, that JT decided to hop on Instagram Live in an attempt to clear things up.

JT claimed that she wasn't in a good headspace on National Boyfriend's Day. "I was PMS'ing," she said. "I was mean... like so b*tchy to my man." The former City Girls rapper went on to reveal that she did have a post for Lil Uzi Vert planned. "I'm gonna make a post about my man on Instagram," she claimed. "I was just like, looking for a song to use. I put 'Cater 2 U,' and then I put Keyshia Cole, 'Trust.'" The Uzi Vert post never saw the light of day, however. JT didn't have a reason why. "I don't even know why I never got to post it," she admitted. JT proceeded to delve into her own insecurities around sharing her life with the fans. She explained that she has a hard time opening up about her life, despite being "proud" of who she is with.

JT Claims She Forgot To Post About Lil Uzi Vert

"I'm just not that girl, and I want to become that girl," the rapper claimed. "I wanna start being more posty, and letting y'all know... I got a man, I love my man. And I love my life." JT's told fans that her big reason for being reluctant is that she believes people would want to see her sad if she posted about how happy she was all the time. "I am a happy person," she confirmed. "I have a great f*cking life... should show y'all more." JT's timing could not have been worse, in terms of public perception. The last time Lil Uzi Vert spoke on their girlfriend publicly, they went viral for all the right reasons.

Lil Uzi Vert gave a street interview on August 3. The woman interviewing Uzi attempted to get their phone number, but the rapper refused. "I got a girlfriend," they explained. "[I'm] dating JT right now." When pressed further on the matter, Lil Uzi Vert doubled down and made an even bolder statement. "[I'm] dating JT forever." The woman jokingly noted that Uzi's comments ruined their interview, but the clip quickly went viral on TikTok. Many fans championed Lil Uzi Vert for being loyal to JT and for being proud of their relationship in a public space.