JT Defends Lil Uzi Vert From "Miserable" Criticism Of Their New Haircut

JT has once again come to Lil Uzi Vert's defense on social media, this time backing their polarizing new haircut. As criticism of the look spread on X (formerly Twitter), the City Girls rapper argued that there's a racial component to the backlash. Uzi and JT have been dating since 2019.

"If Uzi was white nothing he do would bother yall miserable ass n*****s!" JT wrote. When one user countered by accusing Uzi of doing "YT people stuff," she fired back: "What's white ppl stuff? Lazy fat b*tch? Do you know your own history stfu pigeon!" JT further wrote to the critics: "& all y'all poor b*tches with them bought verified checks looking a response for funds. I have a f*ck thing for ya!" Check out the first post in the exchange below.

JT's History Of Defending Lil Uzi Vert

It's far from the first time JT has come to Uzi's defense on social media. Following the release of the PINK TAPE, some users online took issue with the way they marketed the project on streaming servies. "Y'all b*tches are annoying. Every day looking new ways to make ppl come at him," she wrote, before adding another post, "Get off his d*ck. Sh*t dropped over a year ago bored a*s b*tches." Even before then, she defended their belly button piercing in 2022. "That’s BEEN his aesthetic before me," she wrote at the time. "I guess this side more tuned in but let me tell y’all something he a black rockstar that does what he wants!"