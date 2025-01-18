Tia Kemp Accuses Lil Uzi Vert Of Cheating On JT

Tia Kemp is someone who never fails to get messy online, and her latest livestream was certainly no exception. Earlier this week, she took to social media to give JT some interesting advice. The Aunt-Tea Podcast host accused the former City Girl's partner Lil Uzi Vert of cheating on her with Latina artist Menor Queen. According to Kemp, it's critical that the "Okay" rapper checks Uzi right away.

"You know we don't even play that sh*t where we're from," she explained before providing a vivid description of exactly how JT should confront Uzi. "You're getting your own motherf*ckin' money now, you can't let these n****s play around with you like that," she added. "It's 2025, we're not with that sh*t." All of this stems from Menor Queen's appearance on Jessica En Punto that dropped earlier this week. During the interview, she played a voice note that many thought sounded like Uzi, though it's unconfirmed whether or not it was actually them.

Tia Kemp Gives JT Some Interesting Advice After Accusing Lil Uzi Vert Of Being Unfaithful

At the time of writing, both JT and Uzi have yet to address the rumors. This is far from the first drama Kemp has gotten wrapped up in as of late, however. Last month, the outspoken social media personality also got into a heated spat with Tokyo Toni over the Aunt-Tea Podcast. Kemp accused Tokyo of being unprofessional on the show, sexualizing guests, and disparaging her daughter Angela White FKA Blac Chyna. Tokyo wasted no time, promptly firing back with a bold message. She even seemingly threatened Kemp physically, resulting in an explosive response.