Lil Uzi Vert Confuses Fans With Intense New Face Piercings

Syndication: Desert Sun
Lil Uzi Vert performs on the Coachella Stage during the Coachella Valley Music and Arts Festival in Indio, Calif., Friday, April 19, 2024.
More inexplicable moves.

Lil Uzi Vert is one of the most influential rappers of the SoundCloud generation. They have always been at the forefront of new waves, and been good for a smash single or eccentric guest feature. That said, Uzi has been making headlines for reasons other than music as of late. The rapper's last album, Eternal Atake 2, was widely panned by fans and critics. Now, Lil Uzi Vert is taking to social media to debut a new, intense look involving dozens of facial piercings.

The rapper unveiled his piercings on Monday, January 6. The rapper posted a video dancing to a new song in what appears to be a kitchen. They also get up close to the camera, revealing piercings in their nose, cheeks, lips, and forehead. It's unclear whether these piercings are real. Lil Uzi Vert is very clearly showing the piercings off, but they never address them. Anybody familiar with the rapper knows they have always had a penchant for bold body piercings. Uzi made headlines in 2021 when they unveiled a massive forehead piercing with a $24 million pink diamond.

Lil Uzi Vert Pierced Their Lips, Mouth And Forehead

The forehead piece made so much noise online that Lil Uzi Vert fans voiced their concern about its health ramifications. Rolling Stone spoke with Simon Babaev, a spokesman from Eliantte & Co, Uzi's jeweler of choice, regarding the safety of the piercing. "It's as safe as any other piercing," they stated. "As long as you maintain it well and have good upkeep, it’s perfectly fine. We made sure that prior to getting anything done that Uzi brought someone in to consult on everything." The concern was valid, given that Uzi's insurance company nearly cut them off.

"My insurance tried to cut me off," Uzi explained on the Scuffed podcast. "They were like, 'This kid’s trying to kill himself. My insurance looked at it like, ‘This kid just implanted this diamond in his head, and he’s gonna die.' I really had to call the piercing person and show them low-key." Lil Uzi Vert continues to field backlash for their last album. The rapper's comments about pulling a "Frank Ocean," however, has some fans hoping Uzi will drop something better than Eternal Atake 2, and soon.

