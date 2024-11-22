Lil Uzi Vert Appears To Confirm Pulling "Frank Ocean" With Record Deal

Internet theory confirmed.

Lil Uzi Vert has been catching a lot of heat for Eternal Atake 2. The rapper built up an absolutely wild rollout for the sequel album, and fans were excited. Then, the album dropped. Most agreed that it was well beneath Uzi's musical standards. Some even theorized that the rapper had lost his touch, and was now washed. It was a borderline consensus. Then, a funny thing happened. Fans began to put the clues together with regards to Lil Uzi Vert's record deal. And a popular internet has just been confirmed by the rapper himself.

An Instagram user commented on a Lil Uzi Vert post with a question. They asked the rapper if they had intentionally pulled a "Frank Ocean" with regards to their contract. For context, Frank Ocean dropped a visual album titled Endless in 2016, which fulfilled his Def Jam contact. A day later, free to release what he wanted, the R&B icon dropped the classic album Blonde. It was quite the business finesse, and the IG fan felt that Lil Uzi Vert may have pulled a similar move. "So you pulled a Frank Ocean and EA 2 was your Endless to get out of your deal?" The rapper didn't respond, but they hearted the tweet, making it seem as though they were confirming the theory.

Lil Uzi Vert Previously Dubbed Frank Ocean "CFO"

This is not the first time Lil Uzi Vert has hinted at pulling a "Frank Ocean." The rapper posted a photo of Ocean on their Instagram Story shortly after Eternal Atake 2. The only caption accompanying the photo were the letters "CFO." Fans assumed this was a play on the singer being Lil Uzi's Chief Financial Officer, and giving them the idea to get out of their record deal. To lend even further credence to the theory, Uzi talked about how they planned to drop music more consistently now that their label deal is satisfied.