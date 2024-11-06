Lil Uzi Vert Receives Poor First Week Sales Projections For "Eternal Atake 2"

A lot of fans were disappointed with the results.

In a pretty stacked week for album's last week, Lil Uzi Vert was right up there with the rest of them with Eternal Atake 2. Outside of Tyler, The Creator's CHROMAKOPIA, they may have had the most hyped release. That was thanks to the Philadelphia rapper and singer teasing the record strongly for a couple of months. Additionally, having zero lead singles may have helped with that too, as fans were ready for a fully fresh listening experience. However, not too long after its arrival, most of the hip-hop community had an adverse reaction to it.

Some have been labeling it as their worst body of work and others are convinced that the fall off is now real. Uzi albums of recent memory, especially Pink Tape, are no stranger to harsh criticism right off the bat. However, some were noticing a decline with that previously mentioned project, and they feel it's been fully realized with Eternal Atake 2. With that in mind, it's no surprise that the current first week sales projections for it are extremely disappointing.

Is Lil Uzi Losing Their Touch?

According to HITS DAILY DOUBLE (via HipHopNMore), Uzi is staring at around 60,000 equivalent units in the face. Also shocking is that just 2,500 of that figure are pure sales. Just to put this in perspective, Pink Tape, while still a mediocre record in the eyes of many, still went number one and moved 167,000 just last year. Prior to that, the first Eternal Atake moved a staggering 288,000 copies. So overall, the predictions for this latest album are nowhere near up to snuff. Uzi is still most likely going to land at number three on the Hot 200 chart, but it's still a steep decline nevertheless. Tyler, The Creator is projected to go number one in back-to-back weeks with around 150,000 units.

What are your thoughts on Lil Uzi Vert's Eternal Atake 2 sales projections? Is the Philadelphia rapper falling off, why or why not? Did you enjoy the record? If so, where does it rank amongst the rest of their catalog? We would like to hear what you have to say, so leave your thoughts in the comments. Additionally, always keep it locked in with HNHH for all of the latest news surrounding Lil Uzi Vert. Finally, stay with us for everything else going on in the music world.