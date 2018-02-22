first week debut
- MusicAdele's "30" Achieves Biggest Debut Of The Year'30' is the best debut since Taylor Swift's 'folklore' in 2020.By Thomas Galindo
- NumbersTyler, The Creator To Score His Largest Opening Week Ever With "CMIYGL"He's slated to debut at the top of the Top 200 chart. By Madusa S.
- NumbersPolo G's "Hall Of Fame" Outperforms First Week Sales Projections & Debuts At No. 1The news isn't entirely surprising.By Madusa S.
- NumbersCity Girls Earn Their First Solo Billboard Chart Debut With "Twerkulator"It's a big day for the Miami duo. By Madusa S.
- NumbersJ. Cole Rakes In Nearly $2M From 'The Off-Season' In Its First WeekThe rapper's revenue per song after just one week is nothing short of impressive. By Madusa S.
- MusicPlayboi Carti's "Whole Lotta Red" Projected To Debut At No. 1The rapper is expected to debut at #1 on the charts following the release of "Whole Lotta Red."By Madusa S.
- MusicYoung Thug's "So Much Fun" First Week Sales RevealedYoung Thug snags the number one spot.By Aron A.
- MusicNas, Beyoncé & Jay-Z, & Jay Rock: First Week Sales ProjectionsXXXTentacion is a dark horse to watch out for on the charts this week.By Alex Zidel
- MusicKanye West's "Ye" Projected First Week Sales Are Astonishingly High"Ye" is set to move up to 190K equivalent album units.By Alex Zidel
- MusicRae Sremmurd's "SR3MM" First Week Sales Projections Are HereRae Sremmurd's latest triple-disc album is expected to move 55K to 60K equivalent album units.By Alex Zidel
- MusicPost Malone's "Beerbongs & Bentleys" On Pace To Score Year's Biggest DebutPost Malone's new album is set to move up to 460K equivalent album units.By Alex Zidel
- MusicNipsey Hussle's "Victory Lap" Expected To Debut In Top 10 On Billboard 200Nipsey Hussle is slated to make a major debut on Billboard 200. By Aron A.