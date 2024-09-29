It looks like Future's promising first week sales projections for MIXTAPE PLUTO will manifest. Moreover, HITS Daily Double reports that the project will debut at No. 1 on the Billboard 200 chart (the catalog's 11th overall) with a total of 129K album-equivalent units sold. This would mark his third triple-digit debut and chart-topper of the year, as it almost outsold the Metro Boomin collab album WE STILL DON'T TRUST YOU and follows the massive success of the first installment, WE DON'T TRUST YOU. This is very impressive for Pluto, albeit well within his powers as a hip-hop giant. We still have yet to receive official word from Billboard, though, so there's always a chance things could change. (EDIT: Billboard officially confirmed MIXTAPE PLUTO's chart-topping debut; see second "Via" link below for details).
Of course, fans will debate over which of Future's three 2024 records is better, and all of them are distinct enough to warrant that discussion. You have the grand and star-studded presentation of the first Metro album, the R&B return on the second, and some classic 2010s trap worship on the third. The "TEFLON DON" rapper has some killer tracks on all of them that will rank as some of his best of the decade. Also, his prolific nature means that there will probably be many more highlights to come.
Future's MIXTAPE PLUTO Is Another Chart-Topper
However, all this doesn't mean that MIXTAPE PLUTO didn't come without its disappointments and contentious aspects. Many fans questioned why the teased features for this new Future tape, such as Travis Scott and Gunna, did not make the final tracklist. The latter even seemed to respond to this development, characterizing it as just business and not a personal matter. Still, that wasn't an explicit reference to the project, so who knows?
All we know is that the production on MIXTAPE PLUTO is entrancing and that Future's performances are pretty solid for the most part. But don't take our word for it; let us know what your favorite Hendrix release was this year and your thoughts on the run overall down in the comments section below. Even if you're not the biggest fan, there's a huge chance that you won't be able to escape from many of these 2024 cuts until the year ends.