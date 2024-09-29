Future Boasts Great First Week Sales Numbers For "MIXTAPE PLUTO" No. 1 Chart Debut

Future nabs his third blockbuster commercial performance of the year.

It looks like Future's promising first week sales projections for MIXTAPE PLUTO will manifest. Moreover, HITS Daily Double reports that the project will debut at No. 1 on the Billboard 200 chart (the catalog's 11th overall) with a total of 129K album-equivalent units sold. This would mark his third triple-digit debut and chart-topper of the year, as it almost outsold the Metro Boomin collab album WE STILL DON'T TRUST YOU and follows the massive success of the first installment, WE DON'T TRUST YOU. This is very impressive for Pluto, albeit well within his powers as a hip-hop giant. We still have yet to receive official word from Billboard, though, so there's always a chance things could change. (EDIT: Billboard officially confirmed MIXTAPE PLUTO's chart-topping debut; see second "Via" link below for details).

Of course, fans will debate over which of Future's three 2024 records is better, and all of them are distinct enough to warrant that discussion. You have the grand and star-studded presentation of the first Metro album, the R&B return on the second, and some classic 2010s trap worship on the third. The "TEFLON DON" rapper has some killer tracks on all of them that will rank as some of his best of the decade. Also, his prolific nature means that there will probably be many more highlights to come.

Future's MIXTAPE PLUTO Is Another Chart-Topper

However, all this doesn't mean that MIXTAPE PLUTO didn't come without its disappointments and contentious aspects. Many fans questioned why the teased features for this new Future tape, such as Travis Scott and Gunna, did not make the final tracklist. The latter even seemed to respond to this development, characterizing it as just business and not a personal matter. Still, that wasn't an explicit reference to the project, so who knows?