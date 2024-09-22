Future Gets Promising "MIXTAPE PLUTO" First Week Sales Projections

This could be yet another massive success for Fewtch.

When we look back at 2024 in the hip-hop history books, we won't be able to tell that story without Future's prolific run. After two Metro Boomin collab albums that kicked off a legendary rap battle, he's back with MIXTAPE PLUTO. While the discussion around this new project didn't come with as many extracurricular narratives, it clearly still resonated with audiences. Moreover, HITS Daily Double reports that the mixtape is projected to sell anywhere between 120K and 135K units in its first week. This means that it has a solid chance of cinching another No. 1 debut on the Billboard 200 albums chart for the Atlanta MC, which would mark his 11th album to do so.

Of course, we won't know for sure until the official charts drop next week, but this is still a big win for Future. However, some fans still expressed confusion around MIXTAPE PLUTO. Some teased features for the project, including Travis Scott and Gunna, didn't end up appearing. In fact, the latter seemed to address this issue online, which fueled more theories and rumors about the potential reasons why.

Future's Success With MIXTAPE PLUTO

Nevertheless, there's a good reason as to why fans are enjoying Future's latest mixtape so much. As the title suggests, MIXTAPE PLUTO is more evocative of his classic 2010s releases than his Metro collabs, on which we only got a slight taste of them through the bonus tracks on WE STILL DON'T TRUST YOU. Sure, these collab albums held plenty of shades of 56 Nights and other tapes, but this new record and its impressive production credits fully lean into Pluto's talents and classic appeal.