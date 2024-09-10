Tems Clears Up Future Pregnancy Rumors And Wonders Why His Former Friend Wasn't Implicated Instead

The rumors went viral, last year.

Tems says she doesn't understand why Future was at the center of the pregnancy rumors she dealt with last year. Appearing on The Breakfast Club, she explained that he seemed to her as random of Drake, Wiz Kid, or any other artist. Future and Tems previously collaborated on the hit record, “Wait for U."

“I feel like people take the most controversial thing they can think of… I was thinking, why am I pregnant for Future? Like, why Future? Why him? That’s the craziest thing… why not with Wiz [Kid]? Why not with Drake? Why not someone else?” From there, she clarified that her reaction would've been the same to either of those artists.

Tems Perform At Coachella

INDIO, CALIFORNIA - APRIL 21: (FOR EDITORIAL USE ONLY) Tems performs at the Mojave Tent during the 2024 Coachella Valley Music and Arts Festival at Empire Polo Club on April 21, 2024 in Indio, California. (Photo by Theo Wargo/Getty Images for Coachella)

It's far from the first time Tems shot down the ridiculous rumors. Soon after they popped up, she wrote on X (formerly Twitter): "In conclusion, you people are all mad!!!” During an interview on the Drive Time Show for The Beat 99.9 FM, last December, Tems further revealed that she began receiving death threats as a result. “I didn’t actually think anybody believed it,” she said. “I didn’t know it was serious, I didn’t know until I started getting messages, like death threats. Like, ‘How dare you! Of all the people in the world, Future? Really? Really, of all the people?’ And I’ve never even—I’ve never met him in my life. So, it’s cr*zy.”

Tems Speaks On Future Rumors

Future hasn't spoken out on the rumors. Check out Tems' latest comments on the rumors about herself and Future having a baby from The Breakfast Club below.