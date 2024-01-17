Yung Miami Reveals Massive Monthly Earnings From "Caresha Please" Brand

Yung Miami revealed on Twitter in a since-deleted post, earlier this week, that she's already brought in $1 million from her Caresha Please brand just this month. "I guess this is what failing in life look like," she captioned a screenshot of the earnings. The image appears to stem from Shopify, on which she sells her popular drinking game, Resha Roulette, and other merchandise.

When The Jasmine Brand shared the deleted post on Instagram, fans weren't thrilled. One user wrote: "Wassup with this trend of celebs showing ppl that are struggling to survive, eat and have shelte…. nvm Chile." Another wrote: "Meanwhile healthcare workers and educators struggling to pay rent."

Read More: Yung Miami Deserved BET Hip Hop Media Award, She Defends Against Haters

Yung Miami Performs At Coachella

INDIO, CALIFORNIA - APRIL 15: Yung Miami of City Girls perform onstage at the Sahara Tent during 2022 Coachella Valley Music and Arts Festival weekend 1 day 1 on April 15, 2022 in Indio, California. (Photo by Matt Winkelmeyer/Getty Images for Coachella)

In addition to the financial side, Miami's Caresha Please podcast won the 2023 BET Hip-Hop Award for Best Hip-Hop Platform. That ended up being a controversial result, with not only fans, but many voices in hip-hop media calling it undeserved. Charlamagne The God of The Breakfast Club voiced his frustration with the decision. "We gotta stop," he said at the time. "I love Caresha, I love Yung Miami to death, but come on now. Two years in a row? Like, I got mad love for Caresha but you've got platforms that come out daily, and you've got platforms that come out weekly." Check out her earnings post below.

Yung Miami Shares Her Earnings

Miami's latest post comes as she's been feuding with DJ Akademiks. Last week, she teased a song that will reference the live streamer. On Wednesday morning, things flared up between the two again on Twitter. Be on the lookout for further updates on Yung Miami on HotNewHipHop.

Read More: Charlamagne Tha God Claims Yung Miami's "Caresha Please" Didn't Deserve BET Hip Hop Award

[Via]