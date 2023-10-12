Yung Miami Fires Back At Charlamagne Over BET Hip Hop Awards Criticism

Yung Miami has responded to Charlamagne's criticism of the BET Hip Hop Awards for honoring Caresha Please in the Best Hip-Hop Platform category. It's her second year in a row taking home the award. Charlamagne complained about the decision on his own nominated show, The Breakfast Club, the next morning. Other nominees in the category included Drink Champs, Million Dollaz Worth of Game, and The Joe Budden Podcast.

“We gotta stop. Salute to Caresha. I love Yung Miami to death, but come on now. Two years in a row?” Charlamagne said. “I got mad love for Caresha but you’ve got platforms that come out daily, and you’ve got platforms that come out weekly.” In response to the complaint making it to The Neighborhood Talk's Instagram page, Miami wrote back: “YALL LEAVE ME TF ALONE!!!!!!!!!!!!!”

Read More: Charlamagne Tha God Claims Yung Miami’s “Caresha Please” Didn’t Deserve BET Hip Hop Award

Yung Miami & JT Perform At The BET Hip Hop Awards

ATLANTA, GEORGIA - OCTOBER 03: In this image released on October 10, 2023, JT and Yung Miami of City Girls perform onstage during the BET Hip Hop Awards at Cobb Energy Performing Arts Center on October 3, 2023 in Atlanta, Georgia. (Photo by Aaron J. Thornton/FilmMagic)

It's not the only time that Miami replied by addressing the backlash. On a separate Neighborhood Talk post after Tuesday, Miami wrote: "Damn y’all hate me bad but God keep blessing me.” In addition to numerous fans speaking out as well as Charlamagne, Drink Champs host N.O.R.E. questioned the decision as well. “So nobody gonna say nothing bout the podcast /media award? Ok me neither !!!” he wrote on Twitter. Check out Charlamagne's comments on the award below.

Charlamagne Out Speaks On Yung Miami's Win

During the rest of the 2023 BET Hip Hop Awards, other artists took home various honors including Kendrick Lamar, Lil Uzi Vert, and more. Be on the lookout for further updates on Yung Miami and Caresha Please on HotNewHipHop.

Read More: N.O.R.E. Questions Yung Miami’s BET Hip Hop Awards Win For “Caresha Please”

[Via]