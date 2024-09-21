Gunna Reacts To His Feature On Future's Project Being Axed

Gunna and Future's relationship continues to confuse us.

Heading into this weekend, Future had most of the hip-hop community's ears due to his MIXTAPE PLUTO project arriving. It's here as of yesterday, September 20, and it's his third release of 2024. With a title such as this one, fans were looking forward to hearing that sort of Future again. So far, a lot of listeners are pretty pleased with the results. However, there are some out there who a little let down. Leading up to it, there was some real hope that Future would include the contributions of Gunna and Travis Scott.

"SOUTH OF FRANCE" (Travis) and "TOLD MY" (Gunna) were the respective cuts to have said guest appearances. But for whatever reason, the 17-song LP is feature-less. Some were respecting the decision, feeling that he was tailoring this project to his OG fans or just didn't feel they were necessary enough. But as we said, there is quite a bit of frustration on the internet. "Future album got no features and he think we listening i’m f***ing crying", one X user says.

Gunna Breaks Silence Amid Confusion Surrounding Feature On Future's Project

So far, Travis Scott has not reacted to this development. Given that they were just working on a handful of songs off of WE DON'T TRUST YOU, things are most likely solid there. However, Gunna is seemingly addressing it after 24 hours, but he doesn't seem as affected by it as people may try and make it out to be. "It's not personal it's just business", he wrote on an IG story according to a repost from DJ Akademiks. For a little while, there relationship has been a little rocky perhaps due to the Young Thug and YSL trial debacle. But if Gunna is being candid and is actually referring to the Future feature, things look to be on the up and up.