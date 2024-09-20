Future Removed All Features From "Mixtape Pluto" And Fans Are Confused

Travis Scott and Gunna are no-shows.

Future delivered. Just not in the exact manner we expected. The rapper dropped off his new album, Mixtape Pluto, and its filled with stellar production and earworm hooks. One thing the album doesn't have, though, is features. Future teased high profile collaborations with Travis Scott and Gunna on the new album. Travis Scott was touted to be on "SOUTH OF FRANCE," and even appeared in the video for the teaser snippet. Likewise, Gunna had a verse on the leaked version of "TOLD MY." Neither of them made the final cut, though, and fans are puzzled.

There has been some tension between Future and Gunna in the past. The former tweeted support for Gunna's single "Prada Dem" in March, but deleted it minutes later. Fans everywhere speculated that the tension between the two men stemmed from Gunna's actions in the ongoing YSL case. Given that "TOLD MY" dates back before the YSL drama, it's very possible Future made the decision in light of the current circumstances. The omission of Travis Scott is a little more puzzling. Scott was seen recording a verse in the promo video for "SOUTH OF FRANCE." There doesn't appear to be any bad blood between him and Future, though.

Future Removed Gunna And Travis Scott From The Album

Given how anticipated both of these collabs were, fans were understandably disappointed. Some voiced concern over what these omissions mean with regards to Future's relationships. Others simply lamented the fact that they didn't get new Scott and Gunna verses. "Did we all get bamboozled by thinking Travis would be on South of France or was that just me," asked one user. Another fan posited that Future could be saving the features for a deluxe version of Mixtape Pluto. If so, though, it would be the rare instance of a deluxe adding features to pre-existing songs instead of new ones.