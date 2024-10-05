Gunna Teases New Song After Allegedly Being Dissed By Future

He's back in the studio (and the gym).

Gunna is in a strange place. He's wildly successful, and his last album, One of Wun, was well liked by fans. He also has become a target for many rappers who once considered him a friend. He's been on the outs with Young Thug ever since the YSL case was filed. Understandably so, since many believe that the rapper cut a deal to save his own neck. There's nothing to prove this theory, but that hasn't stopped the rappers on the outside from targeting Gunna. Future, a former friend, just did so on the song "Allure." It hasn't stopped Gunna from grinding, though. In fact, he seemingly responded by teasing new music.

Gunna posted a video on social media October 4. The video saw the rapper putting in work at the gym, while a previously unreleased song plays in the background. Gunna looks menacing as he runs on the treadmill, and the catchy instrumental underneath him helps. The snippet is produced by Turbo, and it has an extremely catchy hook courtesy of Gunna as well. We don't get to hear more than 20 seconds of the song, but it's a surprising revelation. One of Wun dropped on May 10, and Gunna already seems to be in the lab, cooking up something new.

Gunna Teased New Music During A Workout Video

The timing of this snippet seems intentional. There's nothing in Gunna's lyrics to suggest that he's firing shots back at Future, but the turnaround is notable. It could have potentially been a tactical move to draw attention away from Pluto's verse, and enthrall viewers with the possibility of new Gunna music instead. That said, Future's bars on "Allure" are going to be tough to forget. The Ferg collab is extremely catchy, and Pluto damn near steals the show with a surprisingly combative verse. "You done took a plea on my slime," the ATL icon spits. "Won't be surprised if you ended up dead."