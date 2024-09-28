The Kid LAROI Adds Gunna To Remix Of "BABY I'M BACK"

The Aussie native taps one of ATL's smoothest MCs for a new version of one of his newest hits.

The Kid LAROI had fans waiting for his debut album, THE FIRST TIME, for quite a while. He acknowledged this fact with his fans on Instagram ahead of its release, thanking them for their unwavering support. "Thank you for sticking around this long and im sorry that sometimes it’s hard being a supporter of mine. I’ve had a lot of different experiences these past couple of years and life has been nothing short of insane... Extremely grateful that I get to share this stuff with you all. I wouldn’t be anything without y'all so thank you again. I love you all beyond words". After getting this project, it's safe to say that the Australian multi-talent is making up for lost time. He just dropped off the deluxe last month, and now, The Kid LAROI is back with another release with Gunna.

They are combining their crossover abilities to deliver a remix of "BABY I'M BACK", an alternate version of one of the deluxe cuts. Not much changes structurally or instrumentally, outside of Gunna's verse now being the second, with LAROI's now being the third. If you haven't heard the first "BABY I'M BACK", the track samples Player's classic soft rock track, "Baby Come Back". Check out the rendition below.

"BABY I'M BACK (Remix)" - The Kid LAROI & Gunna

Quotable Lyrics:

You can gon' and get used to my voice 'cause, baby, I'm back
Young Gunna Wunna, the people's choice just accept the facts
We bump and grind 'cause shawty mine and she feel attached
I like it, I hope we don't have a fatal attraction
Keep the camera holdin' still, I'm backin' in that action
Every day I wake up just to kill it, that ain't no cappin'

