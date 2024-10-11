The Kid LAROI Gasses Up Tate McRae On "APEROL SPRITZ"

BYZachary Horvath46 Views
Link Copied to Clipboard!
the kid laroi aperol spritzthe kid laroi aperol spritz
LAROI is in love.

The Kid LAROI made a massive comeback almost one year ago with the release of his official debut album, THE FIRST TIME. The native Aussie gave listeners a bit of everything sonically on that project from pop rap, trap, singer/songwriter, and more. However, he wasn't done with that era immediately. After having fans waiting for so long, he wanted to feed them well, and he did just that. Just over two months ago, LAROI dropped off the deluxe version with eight new songs featuring singles "HEAVEN" and "GIRLS."

Then, just over two weeks ago, him and Gunna linked up for a remix of another deluxe cut in "BABY I'M BACK." Now, fast forward to this weekend and it seems like The Kid LAROI is ready to shift gears to new things, as he drops off "APEROL SPRITZ." We only say new because this isn't a remix or anything like that. The soundscape is something you come to expect from the youngster. The most interesting thing about this single is that it looks to be a love letter to his new boo, Canadian pop star Tate McRae. Why is it called "APEROL SPRITZ?" Well, allegedly, this summery and citrusy alcoholic drink is McRae's favorite. There are also apparently some callbacks to how they first met, so if you are into that sort of thing, knock yourself out with the link below.

Read More: Free From "106 & Park" Responds To Allegation That Jay-Z & Her Had A Baby

"APEROL SPRITZ" - The Kid LAROI

Quotable Lyrics:

Say he can only do it for you sometimes (Ayy)
Said he got a whip, but he got no drive (Ayy)
Said he got a watch, but that s*** don't shine
And she love me 'cause I hit it 'til the sunrise
She come ask me, "Wonder why I don't even gotta try?"
And lately, baby, I've been thinkin' about you and I

Read More: Joe Budden Denies Jaguar Wright's Claims About Him And Stevie J

[Via]

About The Author
Zachary Horvath
Zachary Horvath is the Music Freelance News Writer for HNHH. He was brought on to the staff in August 2023. The passion for music and sports has always been there and being able to share it through writing is extremely fulfilling for him. Zach looks to bring the very best content for the site.
...