The Kid LAROI Gasses Up Tate McRae On "APEROL SPRITZ"

LAROI is in love.

The Kid LAROI made a massive comeback almost one year ago with the release of his official debut album, THE FIRST TIME. The native Aussie gave listeners a bit of everything sonically on that project from pop rap, trap, singer/songwriter, and more. However, he wasn't done with that era immediately. After having fans waiting for so long, he wanted to feed them well, and he did just that. Just over two months ago, LAROI dropped off the deluxe version with eight new songs featuring singles "HEAVEN" and "GIRLS."

Then, just over two weeks ago, him and Gunna linked up for a remix of another deluxe cut in "BABY I'M BACK." Now, fast forward to this weekend and it seems like The Kid LAROI is ready to shift gears to new things, as he drops off "APEROL SPRITZ." We only say new because this isn't a remix or anything like that. The soundscape is something you come to expect from the youngster. The most interesting thing about this single is that it looks to be a love letter to his new boo, Canadian pop star Tate McRae. Why is it called "APEROL SPRITZ?" Well, allegedly, this summery and citrusy alcoholic drink is McRae's favorite. There are also apparently some callbacks to how they first met, so if you are into that sort of thing, knock yourself out with the link below.

"APEROL SPRITZ" - The Kid LAROI

