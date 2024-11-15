The Kid Laroi & Quavo Want To "Slow It Down" On Their Collab

The Aussie is apparently working on a new album.

The single follows up on "APEROL SPRITZ," an indirect love letter to pop star and girlfriend, Tate McRae. Given the lack of time in between releases, it seems like LAROI is back in album mode. Genius apparently has the inside scoop, with WATCH THIS! being the supposed title. The "STAY" rapper and singer hasn't formally announced anything on his socials, but we think this is a real possibility. He's on a hot streak, so why ruin that? "SLOW IT DOWN" definitely has the potential to be another hit for LAROI with its sticky melody and chorus. Check it out with the link below and see if you agree with our assessment.

After taking a long hiatus following the release of F*CK LOVE 3+: OVER YOU in 2021, The Kid LAROI came back firing on all cylinders in 2023 with his official debut album. THE FIRST TIME features hits like "NIGHTS LIKE THIS" with some of the deluxe cuts now causing some buzz. "BABY I'M BACK" and "GIRLS" are the ones ringing off at the moment. However, now the youngster from Australia is back in this creative groove, he doesn't want to slow things down. The Kid LAROI is here this weekend with "SLOW IT DOWN," a sexier pop rap/pop crossover with former Migo, Quavo . It's their first collaboration and given their ability to adjust to so many genres, the team-up almost makes too much sense.

