The Kid LAROI Confirms He's Dating Tate McRae During Recent Show

After rumors had swirled for a few weeks, two pop hitmakers were officially confirmed to be an item. The Kid LAROI first broke through a few years ago with two mega-hits. His acoustic ballad "Without You" and his Justin Bieber collaboration "Stay" both landed on his 2021 project F*CK LOVE 3 and were both smash hits. The former has racked up an astonishing 3 billion streams on Spotify an accomplishment that only 9 songs have achieved.

He's recently been subject to dating rumors with emerging superstar Tate McRae. McRae released her second album THINK LATER last year and it contains multiple hit songs. The biggest of the bunch of "greedy" which has over a billion streams on Spotify. The song currently sits at number 13 on the Hot 100 after peaking at number three last year. Her album also contains "exes" which sits at number 67 on the chart after peaking at number 34. During a recent concert in Dublin, The Kid LAROI gave fans the last piece of evidence they needed to prove the pair are an item. Check out the video of the show below.

The Kid LAROI Confirms Tate McRae Dating Rumors

In a video making the rounds online, The Kid LAROI is asking fans to sing along to a song he's about to play during his show in Dublin. He sets up the song by asking fans not to embarrass him, because his girlfriend is in attendance and he wants to impress her. The person filming is in just the right position to catch a shot of Tate backstage in their video.

Last year, Kid LAROI dropped his new album THE FIRST TIME. The project arrived on the back of a number of singles and a delay. What do you think of The Kid LAROI confirming that he's dating Tate McRae? Do you hope the pair collaborate on some music together at some point? Let us know in the comment section below.

