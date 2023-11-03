The Kid LAROI Continues Teasing His New Album With “BLEED”

The Kid LAROI has a new album on the way very soon. After updating fans earlier this year and promising new music was coming soon, he's backing up his words. His last full-length project F*CK LOVE dropped all the way back in 2020. Now, his debut album is right around the corner. It's called The First Time and it drops next week on November 10. He's already teed up the new album with two singles and just dropped his third.

That third single is called "BLEED" and Kid LAROI shared it with his fans last night. The song also dropped with an accompanying music video which instantly became a hit. The video is currently trending on YouTube and has racked up more than $250k views in less than 24 hours. In the comments, fans continue to praise Kid LAROI's emotional praise. "This song got me reminiscing about the heartbreak I never had," one of the top comments on the video reads. Listen to the full song below.

The Kid LAROI's Heart Still Bleeds

For the lead single to his new album, The Kid LAROI put together an international collaboration. He recruited British rapper Central Cee and K-pop star Jung Kook for the song "TOO MUCH." It also became a big hit right out of the gate racking up more than 47 million streams on Spotify. The song debuted at number 44 on the Hot 100 this week.

The Kid LAROI also released another new single called "WHAT JUST HAPPENED" last week. While the song isn't off to quite as scorching hot of a start it has racked up over 4 million streams on Spotify in just a week. All three of the singles are expected to appear on Kid LAROI's debut album when it drops next week. What do you think of The Kid LAROI's new song "BLEED?" Let us know in the comment section below.

Quotable Lyrics:

The ghost of you still floats around my room

It lets me know that letting go's just not the same with you

Now every night I lay here in this bed we made for two

But I'm sleepin' alone while you're out therе with somebody in theirs

Oh, I hope that hе cares