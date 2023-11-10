The Kid LAROI Shows Growth On His Debut Album “THE FIRST TIME”

Australia's boy wonder, The Kid LAROI, was dealing with a lot personally leading up to the release of his debut album. A couple of months ago, he shared what has been troubling him in a heartfelt message to his fans. "I’m sorry I’ve been a bit silent. Been going through a lot recently. I’m good but I’ve just needed space to focus on processing my feelings & work."

LAROI continued, "Here to let you know that a lot of videos have been shot these past couple weeks, I shot the album cover & I’m working with the label to get you a date. I also added more songs to the record. It’s done though. I love you. Thanks for staying with me. 🤍" For a teenager dealing with this massive wave of fame, a lot can come with that, especially negatively. Relationships, mental health, and plenty of other important things are put on the back burner because of your new responsibilities.

Read More: 070 Shake And Ken Carson Deliver A Song Of Epic Proportions On “Natural Habitat”

Listen To THE FIRST TIME By The Kid LAROI

These are some of the topics that the now 20-year-old breaks down on his first official album. "SORRY" is the ultimate tone-setter and the lyrics certainly hit heavy. LAROI also mentioned that he was evolving as an artist. That rings true with the cuts like "WHAT'S THE MOVE?" with Future and BabyDrill. "Rap s***, alternative s***, kind of pop s*** on there, too, R&B." He delivers on that promise and you hear it for yourself with the links above.

What are your initial thoughts on The Kid LAROI's debut album, THE FIRST TIME? Which song is the best on the project so far? Is this an improvement from his mixtape, F*CK LOVE 3+: OVER YOU? We would like to hear what you have to say about all of this. With that in mind, be sure to leave all of your hottest takes in the comments section below. Additionally, always keep it locked in with HNHH for all of the latest breaking news around The Kid LAROI, as well as all of the hottest album drops.

THE FIRST TIME Tracklist:

SORRY BLEED I THOUGHT THAT I NEEDED YOU WHERE DO YOU SLEEP? TOO MUCH with Jung Kook, Central Cee TEAR ME APART STRANGERS (Interlude) NIGHTS LIKE THIS WHAT'S THE MOVE? (feat. Future and BabyDrill) STRANGERS PT 2 (Interlude) CALL ME INSTEAD (feat. YounBoy Never Broke Again & Robert Glasper) DESERVE YOU WHAT WENT WRONG??? THE LINE (feat. d4vd) WHAT JUST HAPPENED YOU LOVE AGAIN WHERE DOES YOUR SPIRIT GO? YOU NEVER FORGET YOUR FIRST TIME... KIDS ARE GROWING UP

Read More: Darius Jackson Responds To Keke Palmer Allegations, Tells Son “See You Soon”