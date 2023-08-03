The Kid LAROI Delivers New Details On Upcoming Album

It has been over two years since the release of The Kid LAROI’s first project F*CK LOVE 3+: OVER YOU. There has been speculation that his forthcoming project and debut album, The First Time, was supposed to drop this spring. Unfortunately, there is still no confirmed date of when his fans have something new to delve into. Speaking of new, LAROI, has revealed that he wants to take his sound and style in a new direction. From day one, it has been known that Juice WRLD, and his emo rap approach, has been a huge influence.

However, The Kid LAROI is ready to take that next step as an artist. He says in his Instagram post, “It’s kind of crazy to me that the only thing you guys have is F*ck Love because, as much as I’m very grateful for that project and grateful that you guys like it, I think that I’m sort of past that — just musically and topic-wise.” He continues by listing off the genres featured on this next effort, “rap sh*t, alternative sh*t, kind of pop sh*t on there, too, R&B.”

Read More: Jay-Z Liked A Fan’s Viral Paintings Of Beyonce So Much, He Bought Them

“This Is The Best Music That I’ve Made”

View this post on Instagram A post shared by @thekidlaroi

Most artists might almost feel obligated to say that when their new project is about to come out, “It’s the best material I’ve ever made.” LAROI feels that way as well, but he truly feels he has something special on the way saying, “I genuinely do think this is the best music that I’ve made. I’m positive of that.” He also feels so great about this album that he mentioned there will be a short film accompanying the album that is supposedly done.

Do all of these updates have you excited for new music from The Kid LAROI? When do you believe this album will drop? What is your favorite song of his? Be sure to let us know all of your answers to these questions in the comments section below. Keep coming back to HNHH for all the news near the music space.

Read More: Moneybagg Yo Forced To Cancel Tour Dates After Low Ticket Sales

[Via]