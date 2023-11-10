070 Shake And Ken Carson Deliver A Song Of Epic Proportions On “Natural Habitat”

New Jersey multi-talent 070 Shake is undisputedly one of the most underrated artists going right now, especially on the GOOD Music label. She is consistently bringing forward-thinking production that most mainstream artists just are not doing. Her sophomore album, You Can't Kill Me, was even an improvement over her impressive debut, Modus Vivendi. While Shake does not have any true smash hits, the quality she puts forth outweighs that.

Now, it looks like she is on her way to releasing another tape fairly soon. An EP is expected to come sometime in 2024 and we already got a presumable first look at it with "Black Dress." That single was ethereal and potent to the ear. This latest track is no different.

Listen To "Natural Habitat" By 070 Shake And Ken Carson

Somehow, Shake is getting better and better. "Natural Habitat" features an unexpected collaborator, Ken Carson. But, if you think about it, both are very unique and similar at the same time. Hopefully, that makes sense. It might be clearer after you hear this. The instrumental feels almost movie soundtrack-esque in its scale. The epic guitar shredding looming at the perfect volume in the background adds to the rawness. It is hard to fully explain this song, but just know it sounds incredible.

Quotable Lyrics:

My natural habitat is you

Always lived inside it

You said, "Stick around for once"

But it made me feel stuck

We went fast first night

They said "Step into the light"

