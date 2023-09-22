070 Shake Drops Off First Solo Release Of The Year “Black Dress”

070 Shake is shaking things up with a dreamy new song. Her single "Black Dress" dropped today and it's genre-defying, to say the least. Hailing from New Jersey, the talented artist is in a realm of her own where she's paving her own path and musical sound that is distinctly hers. The song "Black Dress" blends elements of electronic, alternative, and hip-hop. In the music video that complements the song, a distinct dystopian atmosphere prevails. Initially, viewers are treated to an aerial view, which seems to depict a campsite engulfed in flames. However, as the camera gradually zooms out, a startling revelation unfolds: the fiery scene is, in fact, the aftermath of a plane crash, with various aircraft fragments scattered across the landscape.

Subsequently, 070 Shake is observed suspended from a tree, or more accurately, seemingly suspended in mid-air. Positioned behind her is a vibrant pink parachute, while she appears to gracefully descend from the tree, almost as if walking on air. Eventually, the entire landscape goes up in glames. This surreal imagery enhances the music video's captivating narrative. For this track, Shake enlisted her longtime collaborator Dave Hamelin for production duties, and Noah Lee to craft the visually compelling narrative of the music video.

070 Shake Offers A Dreamy Visual To Match The Song

If you're just delving into the world of 070 Shake, you'll find that her music is deeply introspective and raw. It delves into a spectrum of themes including self-identity, love, and the intricacies of mental health. The release of "Black Dress" was met with immense anticipation from her devoted fanbase. Notably, Shake had been dropping hints about its arrival throughout her festival appearances earlier this year, amping up the excitement.

Furthermore, 070 Shake has been hitting the road, bringing her mesmerizing music to audiences worldwide. She's been actively sharing the stage with Coldplay as the opening act for their Music Of The Spheres world tour, solidifying her presence in the global music scene. Let us know what you think of 070 Shake's new song "Black Dress." Stay tuned to HNHH for more music news.

