The Kid LAROI Expands Upon His Debut With "THE FIRST TIME (DELUXE VERSION)"

Singles for this stretched out tracklist include "GIRLS", "HATRED", and "HEAVEN".

The Kid LAROI made a massive comeback late last year by finally giving his eager fanbase his debut album THE FIRST TIME. The project saw the Aussie dip his toes into multiple genres such as pop, R&B, hip-hop, in addition to more singer/songwriter types of cuts. Even though there are 20 tracks on the original project, the 20-something superstar wanted to give back to those who were patiently awaiting his grand return. So, The Kid LAROI is here with the deluxe version of THE FIRST TIME.

The "STAY" artist announced that this was going to be a thing just several days after its release on social media. However, a drop date was still up in the air. LAROI would lead things off with "HEAVEN" back in late January, "HATRED" with Lil Yachty in April, and the ode to 2000s pop/R&B with "GIRLS" in late June. With this DELUXE VERSION, the singer, rapper, and songwriter has five other tracks to offer. One pf them is a sequel to "NIGHTS LIKE THIS", one of the most replayed tracks from the inaugural set.

THE FIRST TIME (DELUXE VERSION)- The Kid LAROI

THE FIRST TIME (DELUXE VERSION) Tracklist:

Disc 1

  1. BABY I'M BACK
  2. STICK WITH ME
  3. PICK SIDES
  4. NIGHTS LIKE THIS PT 2
  5. HATRED with Lil Yachty
  6. GIRLS
  7. THOUSAND MILES
  8. HEAVEN

Disc 2

  1. SORRY
  2. BLEED
  3. I THOUGHT THAT I NEEDED YOU
  4. WHERE DO YOU SLEEP?
  5. TOO MUCH with Jung Kook, Central Cee
  6. TEAR ME APART
  7. STRANGERS (Interlude)
  8. NIGHTS LIKE THIS
  9. WHAT'S THE MOVE? (feat. Future and BabyDrill)
  10. STRANGERS PT 2 (Interlude)
  11. CALL ME INSTEAD (feat. Youngboy Never Broke Again, Robert Glasper)
  12. DESERVE YOU
  13. WHAT WENT WRONG???
  14. THE LINE (feat. d4vd)
  15. WHAT JUST HAPPENED
  16. YOU
  17. LOVE AGAIN
  18. WHERE DOES YOUR SPIRIT GO?
  19. YOU NEVER FORGET YOUR FIRST TIME...
  20. KIDS ARE GROWING UP

