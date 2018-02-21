Baton Rouge, Louisiana has been the home of the come up of no shortage of important rappers; Boozie Badazz and Kevin Gates, to name just a few, and all signs are pointing to Youngboy Never Broke Again (or more simply, NBA Youngboy) as being the next in line.

three months after releasing his breakout mixtape 38 Baby, Youngboy was arrested in connection to a drive-by shooting and charged with attempted murder. After getting out on a plea five months later, Youngboy released his biggest tape to date, AI Youngboy.

Listening to his lyrics, it’s obvious that he took his experiences being locked up to heart. His songs preach positivity and thankfulness, rapped in his hypnotic Louisiana drawl. If he stays on the path he’s cleared for himself, Youngboy has a bright future ahead of him in the rap game.