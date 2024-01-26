The Kid LAROI Wants To Be Around For As Long As He Can On Somber Cut "HEAVEN"

The Kid LAROI finally made his comeback with his debut album THE FIRST TIME back in November of 2023. In typical fashion, the rapper and singer put a lot of different soundscapes on his record. From trap rap to singer/songwriter, LAROI brought out everything he had creatively onto one album. The Aussie spoke a lot about the things that have been weighing on him, especially during the project's rollout.

Fast forward to late January 2024 and we already have new music from the multi-talent. The 20-year-old phenom is back with a new single called "HEAVEN." According to Genius and Uproxx, this is going to be a part of a new record, or a deluxe version of the debut. There is no word on when any of that will be out, but those are the rumors going around right now.

Listen To "HEAVEN" By The Kid LAROI

"HEAVEN" is a brutally honest, self-assessing track about looking inward and fixing the problems in your life. LAROI talks about his nights of drug and alcohol abuse and how he wants to do what he can to live a long and fulfilling life. He sings with pain over a somber and cold beat. It might be the most gut-wrenching and powerful performance he has ever put out in his career. It really is a fantastic effort and one we encourage you to check out. Additionally, you can read the thoughtful message he put on his Instagram, explaining the meaning of the song.

Quotable Lyrics:

'Cause I was reckless, drinking every night

And gettin' high, nothin' there behind my eyes

I was numb inside, and I can't believe that I

Even stayed alive 'til you walked up in my life and now

