Earthquake Addresses Katt Williams' Illiteracy Accusations On "The Breakfast Club"

At the beginning of this month, Katt Williams made waves with his viral appearance on Club Shay Shay. During the interview, he took aim at several of his peers, including Kevin Hart, Rickey Smiley, Cedric The Entertainer, and more. One fellow comic he mentioned was Earthquake, and he had mostly complimentary things to say about him. While he did note that Earthquake is undeniably funny, he accused the D.C. native of being illiterate.

"'Why Earthquake not in movies?' Cuz he's illiterate," Williams told Shannon Sharpe. "He can't read. And they found that out when they gave him a show and then put the cards in front of him." Later on in the interview, he praised him for his ability to make others laugh. "I don't think anybody's ever said Quake not funny. He's probably never been booed, I don't think. I don't think he's ever given a bad performance in his life."

Read More: Metro Boomin Hilariously Compares 21 Savage To Katt Williams After Revealing His Academic Prowess

Earthquake Insists He Can Read

During a recent appearance on The Breakfast Club, Earthquake decided to clear things up. According to him, he appreciates Williams' compliments, but can definitely read. He also notes that he's proven this time and time again throughout his decades-long career. As for what Williams' Club Shay Shay appearance did for Black comedy as a whole, Earthquake says nothing. "Comedy I don't think [it did] anything, cuz there's wasn't no jokes in it," he explained. "I'm in the joke-telling business, you know what I mean? So, it didn't do anything I think for comedy." He continued, describing how Williams' apparent shade towards him came out of left field.

"Personally speaking, me and him was cool, so I didn't know where that came from. Certain things he said about me, half was true half was a lie. But, to each his own," he said. What do you think of Katt Williams accusing Earthquake of not knowing how to read during his viral Club Shay Shay appearance? What about Earthquake's response? Share your thoughts in the comments section down below, and keep an eye on HNHH for more updates.

Read More: Torrei Hart Says Katt Williams Tour Is "No Shade" To Kevin Hart: "That Is Not My Beef"

[Via]