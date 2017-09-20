earthquake
- Pop CultureEarthquake Addresses Katt Williams' Illiteracy Accusations On "The Breakfast Club"During his "Club Shay Shay" interview, Katt Williams claimed that Earthquake isn't in movies because he can't read.By Caroline Fisher
- Pop CultureCardi B Has Hectic Reaction To Tropical Storm Hilary & Earthquake In Los AngelesPrayers up for Southern California and Mexico.By Gabriel Bras Nevares
- Pop CultureTravis Scott's Milan Concert Causes Mini EarthquakeTravis is back on the festival circuit this summer after taking some time off in wake of 2021's Astroworld tragedy.By Hayley Hynes
- Pop CultureJackboy Launches GoFundMe To Help Build Hospital In HaitiJackboy has started a GoFundMe to help the people of Haiti following the recent earthquake.By Cole Blake
- MusicFuture Reveals Lil Uzi Vert & Kodak Black Will Perform At Benefit Concert For HaitiFuture is holding a benefit concert for Haiti in Miami, Friday, featuring Lil Uzi Vert and Kodak Black.By Cole Blake
- SportsPatriots Team Jet Flies To Haiti For Massive Relief MissionThe Patriots are sending much-need relief to the people of HaitiBy Alexander Cole
- MusicRich The Kid Offers Resources For Haiti Relief EffortsRich The Kid is doing everything he can to help the people of Haiti.By Alexander Cole
- SportsNaomi Osaka Vows To Donate Prize Money To Haiti Relief EffortsNaomi Osaka's efforts are going to go a long way.By Alexander Cole
- LifeMassive Earthquake In Turkey Leaves Dozens Dead, Hundreds Injured: ReportPrayers up for Turkey & Greece.By Karlton Jahmal
- Random5.1 Earthquake That Rocks North Carolina Is Strongest In Over A CenturyThe earthquake occurred on Sunday morning. By Karlton Jahmal
- Politics5.5 Magnitude Earthquake Strikes Puerto Rico During COVID-19 LockdownA massive earthquake rattled Puerto Rico and damaged buildings.By Aron A.
- MusicSnoop Dogg's Hair Reacts To L.A. Earthquake Before He DoesSnoop Dogg returns to his slumber after the earthquake in Los Angeles.By Aron A.
- NewsTwitter Reacts To California's 7.1 Magnitude EarthquakeTwitter reacts to the recent July 4th earthquakes. By Aida C.
- MusicTravis Scott Thinks His Upcoming Single Contributed To California EarthquakeTravis Scott shares some crazy concert footage that may have shifted a few tectonic plates.By Alex Zidel
- SportsColin Cowherd Experiences California Earthquake Live On The Air: WatchCowherd was in the midst of talking about Kawhi Leonard.By Alexander Cole
- MusicTyler, The Creator's "Earfquake" Blows Up After California EarthquakeTyler, The Creator's "Earfquake" trends high after the Southern Cali quake.By Alex Zidel
- SocietyAlaska Hit With 7.0 Earthquake, Triggering Tsunami WarningAnchorage, Alaska was ravaged by one of the strongest earthquakes in US history.By Devin Ch
- SocietyIndonesian Earthquake And Tsunami Kill At Least 380; Injure Hundreds MoreIndonesia devastated by 7.5-magnitude earthquake.By Milca P.
- EntertainmentChrissy Teigen Live Tweets In Terror During Massive Earthquake In BaliAt least 91 people died in the earthquake.By Karlton Jahmal
- SocietyA 2nd Earthquake Ravages The Indonesian Island Of Lombok, 37 Reported DeadDisaster strikes in Southeast Asia.By Devin Ch
- SportsMexico Sinks South Korea, Stay Perfect At 2018 World CupSouth Korea 1-2 Mexico Final Time.By Devin Ch
- SocietyMexico City Earthquake: Beyoncé, Nicki Minaj & More Share Prayers"So much damage being done all around the world. Pray without ceasing."
By Trevor Smith
- SocietyMassive Earthquake Strikes Mexico Killing Over 225 People & CountingA massive earthquake struck Mexico Tuesday, killing over 225 people and counting.By Kevin Goddard