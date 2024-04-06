Ice T Has An NSFW Explanation For The Earthquake In New York

Ice T joked that his "morning sex" was the cause of the 4.8 magnitude earthquake that struck the tri-state area on Friday. New York, New Jersey, Connecticut, and even Pennsylvania felt the rumble of the earthquake around 10:20 AM, EST. Just a couple of hours later, Ice T hopped on Twitter to provide an explanation for the experience.

"ATTENTION That was Not an Earthquake in NJ," he tweeted. "I just like to get a little Morning Sex now and then… Everyone relax and get back to normal. My fault." Fans shared plenty of laughs in the replies section. One joked: "Calm down damn it. These aftershocks are scary." Ice T wasn't the only rapper with a sexual explanation for the earthquake. Ice Spice also wrote on Twitter: "My bad for the earthquake yall u kno this ass be clappin."

Ice T Attends New York Comic Con

NEW YORK, NEW YORK - OCTOBER 08: Ice-T speaks to fans during New York Comic Con 2022 on October 08, 2022 in New York City. (Photo by Roy Rochlin/Getty Images for ReedPop)

Emergency alerts began going out after the earthquake warning of possible aftershocks. "Earthquakes in this region are uncommon but not unexpected," Paul Earle, a seismologist for the USGS Earthquake Hazards Program told reporters at a press conference. "It’s likely people near the epicenter are going to feel aftershocks for this earthquake in the magnitude 2-3 range, and there’s a small chance there can be an earthquake as large or larger, following an earthquake like this“In terms of our operations this is a routine earthquake … Immediately we knew this would be of high interest and important to people who don’t feel earthquakes a lot." CNN reports that there were at least 10 aftershocks following the initial quake.

Ice T Explains The Earthquake

Check out Ice T's joke about the matter above. Be on the lookout for further updates on Ice T as well as the earthquake aftermath on HotNewHipHop.

[Via]