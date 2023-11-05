Ice-T Inducts Rage Against The Machine Into The Rock & Roll Hall Of Fame

Rage Against the Machine was recently inducted into the Rock & Roll Hall Of Fame, and Ice-T came through with quite the introduction. He recalled first meeting the band back in the 90s when they opened for his metal group Body Count. Ice-T was impressed by them right away, and also knew immediately that they weren't messing around.

“So I was minding my business right?” Ice-T began. “And I get a phone call, and my manager said they wanted me to induct somebody into some kind of awards. I’m like, ‘Nah, I’m busy, I’m doing something. I’m playing Call of Duty right now, I ain’t got no time.’" He then revealed that upon learning that RATM was involved, he was in. "They said it’s Rage Against the Machine into the Hall of Fame. I was like, ‘Are you serious? Yo, I’m there.’ Zach, Tom, Tim and Brad—make some noise for them."

Ice-T Recalls Being Introduced To Rage Against The Machine

Studio portrait of Rage Against The Machine, Zack De La Rocha, Tim Commerford, Brad Wilk, Tom Morello, Vaartkapoen (VK), Brussel, Belgium, 6 February 1993. (Photo by Gie Knaeps/Getty Images)

He then went on to detail his first introduction to the group by Body Count guitarist Ernie C. “Let me tell you a true story," he began. "I ain’t got no teleprompter. We were playing… oh yeah, for some of you youngsters out there, I’ve made a few records in my day. I’m far from a muthaf*ckin’ cop. Don’t get it twisted—my little band was playing this gig at this place called Madame Wong’s in L.A. with Danzig. And my guitarist Ernie runs into this guy named Tom Morello.” Ice-T then described how Ernie went to one of RATM's rehearsals, which ultimately led him to invite the band to open for Body Count.

“I go to soundcheck. Zack jumps five-feet in the air," he also recalled. "I’m like, ‘That ain’t no opening band! What are you talking about?’ Right out of the gate, Rage Against the Machine wasn’t a game." Ice-T continued, citing some of the band's overall accomplishments. "In their career, they did things that impressed cats like me. You can’t impress me with normal stuff. You gotta do stuff like suing the U.S. State Department for using their music. Who does that!? Rage Against the Machine does that. How about 1993, pulling up butt naked at Lollapalooza, protesting against the PMRC [Parents Music Resource Center]. Who does that? Rage Against the Machine does. I respect the hell out of this band,” he also added. Share your thoughts in the comments section down below, and keep an eye on HNHH for more updates.

