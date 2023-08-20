Cardi B Has Hectic Reaction To Tropical Storm Hilary & Earthquake In Los Angeles

The world is watching as Los Angeles, the greater Southern California area, and Mexico are reeling from unprecedented natural disasters. Moreover, a tropical storm, Hilary, weakened from a hurricane before it landed on Sunday (August 20), the first of its kind to hit the region in over 80 years. Amid flash flood warnings, heavy rain, and the cancellation of various events such as concerts in the affected areas, this made many worry about not just this event, but the effects of climate change as a whole. Not only that, but a magnitude 5.1 earthquake also hit these locations, centered in the city of Ojai.

Cardi B was one of many celebrities to react to this, and though she kept things light, many others expressed more concern and well-wishes. “That earthquake woke me the f**k up,” the rapper expressed in a short video uploaded to her social media. Fortunately, as of writing this article, it seems like these natural disasters haven’t caused a lot of significant damage, whether physical or life-threatening. Still, it’s a scary sight to see, and hopefully this lack of danger persists throughout the affected areas’ recovery.

Read More: Travis Scott’s Milan Concert Causes Mini Earthquake

Cardi B Reacts To California Earthquake Amid Tropical Storm

Of course, many people online turned this potentially disastrous development into a debate on its causes. While it’s still far too early to identify and meteorological factors at play here, natural disasters in California have often been tied to the impact of climate change. That conversation is unfortunately quite politicized and polarizing, as folks bicker over political implications rather than focusing on helping those in need. Many hope that this will not be a botched response like we’ve seen to other countries and states in regards to these events, and that the recovery process will be swift.

In the face of historic tragedies or near-tragedies like these, artists can use their platform to lend a supportive hand. Even though this seems to be manageable, the devastating potential impact of earthquakes and tropical storms needs no introduction. As such, we send our best wishes with the affected areas right now as they navigate what comes next. For more news and the latest updates on your favorite artists reckoning with the world around them, check back in with HNHH.

Read More: Master P Reveals He’s Sending Hurricane Ida Relief To New Orleans

[via] [via]