hurricane
- Pop CultureCardi B Has Hectic Reaction To Tropical Storm Hilary & Earthquake In Los AngelesPrayers up for Southern California and Mexico.By Gabriel Bras Nevares
- MusicHurricane Chris Gets Break In Shooting Trial Thanks To Forensics ExpertThe Louisiana native might have an easier trial than expected after new reports from his legal team.By Gabriel Bras Nevares
- MusicKanye West Misses Grammys, Wins 2 Awards For "Donda"Kanye West won two awards for Best Melodic Rap Performance and Best Rap Song. By Aron A.
- NewsKanye West, The Weeknd & Lil Baby Unveil The "Hurricane" Music Video"Hurricane" has been nominated for Best Melodic Rap Performance at the 2022 Grammy Awards.By Hayley Hynes
- NumbersKanye West's "Hurricane" Is The First "Donda" Single To Go PlatinumIt looks like Lil Baby & The Weeknd earned another platinum record, as well. By Aron A.
- MusicKanye West Submits "DONDA" & "Hurricane" For GRAMMY ConsiderationKanye West has submitted "DONDA" for AOTY consideration at the GRAMMYs.By Alex Zidel
- MusicKanye West First Single Off Of "Donda" ConfirmedKanye West's collaboration with Lil Baby and The Weeknd will be on heavy radio rotation starting next week. By Aron A.
- ReviewsKanye West "DONDA" Review"DONDA" offers a sense of familiarity in response to the demands for the return of the “Old Kanye.” Unfortunately, it’s not all that it’s cracked up to be.By Aron A.
- MusicKayCyy Pluto Claims Kanye West Is Dropping "Hurricane" As A SingleKanye West's track "Hurricane" featuring Lil Baby and The Weeknd could be out sooner rather than later.By Alexander Cole
- TVRick Ross & T-Pain Perform A Maybach Music Medley At BET Hip Hop AwardsPrepare to rap along.By Erika Marie
- SocietyLudacris Raises $100K For Hurricane Dorian Relief EffortsLuda to the rescue. By Karlton Jahmal
- Gram50 Cent Shares Fake Video Of Hurricane Dorian Hitting Miami, Offers Prayers50 jokingly wants to sell his Miami home. By Alexander Cole
- PoliticsTrump Reportedly Suggested Nuking Hurricanes Before They Get To U.S.Someone distract him, please. By Aron A.
- EntertainmentOprah Winfrey Donates $2 Million To Puerto Rico's Hurricane Relief FundPuerto Rico is still recovering from the back-to-back hurricanes of 2017. By Chantilly Post
- MusicJ. Cole Performs "A Lot" With 21 Savage At "Dreamville Fest"No hurricane was going to prevent J. Cole from living out his "Dreamville Fest" aspirations.By Devin Ch
- MusicJ. Cole's Dreamville Launches Hurricane Florence Relief InitiativeDreamville is doing their part to help those in need. By Mitch Findlay
- SocietyHurricane Florence Claims The Life Of 4 In North Carolina Including An InfantHurricane Florence is pushing wind and rain at an alarming rate, across the Eastern coastline.By Devin Ch
- SocietyTropical Storm Florence Expected To Turn Into HurricaneThe National Hurricane Center says Tropical Storm Florence will soon be a hurricane.By Milca P.
- Music VideosTrae Tha Truth Honors His City With "What About Us (Hurricane Harvey Story)""Hometown Hero" is on the way.By Milca P.
- MusicChris Brown Goes After U.S. Government Over Puerto Rico Relief NegligenceChris Brown is incensed about the situation in Puerto Rico. By Matt F
- MusicDrake Shares Heartfelt Pledge, Donates $200K To Help Hurricane Harvey VictimsDrake shares a call to action to help Hurricane Harvey victims. By Mitch Findlay