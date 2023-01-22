Hurricane Chris just caught an early break for his upcoming shooting trial thanks to some help from a forensics expert. Moreover, his legal team recently spoke to The Shade Room to maintain that the rapper’s actions were in self-defense. According to the 33-year-old’s lawyers, they will prove his innocence at his upcoming argument and hearing on February 1st.

ATLANTA, GA – SEPTEMBER 20: Rapper Hurricane Chris attends the MP3waxx.com Deejays & Producers Honors Luncheon at Vibes Lounge on September 20, 2014 in Atlanta, Georgia. (Photo by Ben Rose/Getty Images for MP3Waxx.com)

For those unaware, authorities arrested Hurricane Chris after he shot and killed a man who tried to steal his car. In fact, the car wasn’t his, which added a charge of stolen possession of a 2016 Mercedes Sedan to Chris’s list. Moreover, the incident occurred outside of a convenience store in his home city of Shreveport, Louisiana. While Chris argued self-defense, officers dismissed such claims after reviewing gas station security footage.

Moreover, the “A Bay Bay” MC’s main trial will being on February 13th. After a court hearing last Wednesday (January 18), his lawyer Alex Washington shared updates with The Shade Room. According to said report, a judge allowed a forensic analysis expert to testify on the artist’s behalf and support claims of self-defense.

“Hurricane Chris’ actions were in self-defense and justified,” the lawyer stated. “Today, the court ruled to allow our Forensic analysis expert to testify at trial.

“He will allow the second expert to testify once we provide a written report to the State,” Washington continued. “Both experts will assist in proving that Hurricane Chris actions were reasonable and justified. The February 1 date will clear up any small issues.”

Meanwhile, the Shreveport native posted a $500,000 bond just two days after his incarceration. Since posting a video shortly after, he stood by his innocence.

“Hello world, hello world, hello world,” he said in the clip. “I’m sure you got the news by now. I was involved in a very unfortunate incident on Friday morning, a very unfortunate incident. I wanna thank everybody who’s been praying for the family of the deceased and everybody who’s been praying for my family.

“After a good, thorough investigation, my name will be cleared. Let God work, watch God work. God bless. Thank you.”

Wheels up to the state capital where Hurricane Chris performed “Halle Berry” in front of the legislature pic.twitter.com/nbox1ZuG64 — Ethan Lamb (@er_lamb) November 4, 2022

Still, what do you think of Hurricane Chris and his trial being assisted by a forensics expert? Whatever the case, let us know in the comments down below. Also, as always, stay tuned to HNHH for the latest updates on Hurricane Chris’s case.

[via]