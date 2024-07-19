Megan Thee Stallion Launches Relief Program For Houston Senior Citizens After Hurricane Beryl

It's been an undoubtedly busy few months for Megan Thee Stallion, but regardless, she recently found the time to pay it forward. Hurricane Beryl recently ravaged her hometown of Houston, killing at least 18 people and leaving millions of others without power. According to the Houston Chronicle, six lives were lost due to “heat exposure during the loss of power.”
Now, Meg and her Pete And Thomas Foundation have teamed up with Bread Of Life, Inc. to help out senior citizens impacted by future natural disasters. They've partnered to launch the Emergency Power Program, to provide Houston's elderly population with generators. She shared a powerful statement about the program earlier this week.
Megan Thee Stallion Helps Houston Senior Citizens
“It’s been painful to watch the elderly population in Houston suffer without electricity during these devastating storms,” she said. “That’s why we wanted to partner with Bread Of Life to take a strategic approach to this problem and secure generators to help protect our senior citizens. We need to do our part to provide our elders with the best resources possible to withstand future emergencies.”
As for what else Meg has been up to these days, she's currently preparing for the final U.S. dates of her "Hot Girl Summer" tour. Fans have also been loving her new album Megan, which she unveiled late last month after plenty of teasing. What do you think of Megan Thee Stallion and her Pete And Thomas Foundation teaming up with Bread Of Life, Inc. to provide senior citizens with generators? What about her paying it forward after Hurricane Beryl hit her hometown of Houston? Share your thoughts in the comments section down below, and keep an eye on HNHH for more updates.
