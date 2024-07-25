Megan Thee Stallion Flaunts Her Curves In Edgy Black Fit After “Mamushi” Video Shoot

Megan Thee Stallion can't get enough of Japan.

It's been a busy month for Megan Thee Stallion, and it looks like she has even more exciting things on the way. She's currently preparing to wrap up her "Hot Girl Summer" tour with some final shows in the U.S., but before that, she stopped in Japan to shoot a music video. The video in question will accompany her fan-favorite Megan track with Yuki Chiba, "Mamushi."

Today, Meg took to Instagram to share a series of photos from her trip, posing in an edgy black outfit. In her caption, she expressed how much she loves Japan and isn't looking forward to heading back home. "I ❤️🇯🇵 I never want to leave 🥹," she wrote. "MAMUSHI VIDEO SHOOT FINISHED 🔥🔥🔥."

Megan Thee Stallion Shows Love To Japan

She complemented her unique look with plenty of Japanese-inspired temporary back tattoos and some simple silver jewelry. Fans are loving the "Hiss" performer's latest batch of photos, and can't wait to see her upcoming music video. These are far from the only shots she's shared from her trip, however. Earlier this week, she paused a shopping trip to show off an eye-catching all-denim look, which she paired with a bright red bob. She also recently stepped out in a bold cow-inspired hat, a furry Louis Vuitton bag, and some cow print nails.

An upcoming music video isn't the only thing she has to look forward to either, as she's currently gearing up to drop her very own tequila brand. She also recently teamed up with Bread Of Life, Inc. to help provide Houston's senior citizens with generators following Hurricane Beryl's devasting impact on her hometown. What do you think of Megan Thee Stallion's new Japanese photo dump? Are you looking forward to seeing her "Mamushi" music video? Share your thoughts in the comments section down below, and keep an eye on HNHH for more updates.