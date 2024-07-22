Megan Thee Stallion Lands In Japan To Film “Mamushi” Music Video

Megan Thee Stallion will be returning to D.C. for a show afterward.

Megan's trip to the U.K. wasn't all positive. She also made headlines as fans of Tory Lanez heckled her in public. Check out Megan's latest post on Instagram above. Be on the lookout for further updates on Megan Thee Stallion and the Hot Girl Summer Tour on HotNewHipHop.

Megan released "Mamushi" on her new self-titled album, which she dropped last month. On the song, she collaborated with Japanese artist, Yuki Chiba, formerly known as KOHH. It's been a major hit on TikTok, debuting at number 12 on the TikTok Billboard Top 50 chart. It also marked Chiba's first-ever entry into the US Billboard Hot 100. Megan as a whole peaked at number 3 on the US Billboard 200.

Fans in the comments section were hype about the tour. "You were perfect, genuinely one of the best experiences of my life," one user wrote. Another added: "Continue to grind and stay focused Meg! I’m always rooting for you sis." One more fan asked: "And Otaku Hot Girl music video too rightttttttt??????????"

Megan Thee Stallion has revealed that she's landed in Japan to film a music video for her song, “Mamushi." She made the announcement on Instagram , earlier this week, before teasing a return to Washington D.C. for her next concert. In the caption of a recap from her London show on the Hot Girl Summer Tour, she wrote: "London was a movie [five star emojis] We just landed in Japan for thee MAMUSHI VIDEO [three hand clap emojis] Then DC hotties I’m coming to youuuu [four fire emojis].”

About The Author

Cole Blake is currently an Editor at HotNewHipHop based out of Brooklyn, New York. He began working at the site as an intern back in 2018 while studying journalism at St. John’s University. In the time since, he’s graduated with a bachelor's degree and written extensively about a wide range of topics including pop culture, film & television, politics, video games, sports, and much more. He’s also covered music festivals such as Gov. Ball and Rolling Loud. You can find him publishing work for HNHH from Monday to Wednesday or on weekends. On the sports front, Cole’s a passionate NBA and NFL fan with his favorite teams being the Indianapolis Colts and Los Angeles Lakers. He also roots for the Yankees whenever he finds himself at Yankee Stadium or the Red Storm when in the company of other SJU alumni. His favorite hip-hop artists are billy woods, Earl Sweatshirt, Cam’ron, MIKE, and Mach-Hommy.