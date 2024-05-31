Eminem Catches Serious Flack For His Megan Thee Stallion Bar On "Houdini"

Em may have miscalculated with that bar.

Eminem is someone whose lyrics have always been seen as controversial. Overall, he has had some dark thoughts that have made their way to his records. Furthermore, he has had no issues saying some inappropriate things about women in his songs. Ultimately, these lyrical choices have shaped Eminem into an artist who is inherently polarizing. This is especially true as fans have felt his last few releases have been either mediocre or straight-up bad.

On Friday, Eminem returned to the rap game with a new song called "Houdini." From the production to the flows to the melodic passages, the song is a return to his old sound. However, fans are currently fixated on one line in particular that was interpreted as a diss towards Megan Thee Stallion. “If i was to ask for Megan Thee Stallion if she would collab with me would I really have a shot at a feat?” Of course, this is supposed to be a reference to the fact that Meg was shot in the foot by Tory Lanez.

Eminem Mentions Meg

The song eventually started going viral on social media, and the Meg lyrics were a massive point of contention. In the tweets below, you can see just how upset people were with these bars. They felt they were incredibly disrespectful especially when you consider what Meg has been through. Furthermore, Meg's situation has been turned into some eye-roll-inducing lyrics for numerous male artists, and it seems like fans are sick and tired of it. Whether or not Meg responds to Em, remains to be seen.

Social Media Reacts