Eminem Fans Fire Back Amid Megan Thee Stallion "Houdini" Bar Backlash

BYCaroline Fisher1383 Views
Link Copied to Clipboard!
"Southpaw" New York Premiere - Outside Arrivals
attends the world premiere of "Southpaw" at AMC Loews Lincoln Square in New York City, New York on July 20, 2015.
Supporters think critics are ill-equipped to give Slim Shady writing tips.

Eminem is no stranger to controversy, which is exactly what's come out of his new track, "Houdini." He unveiled the single earlier this week ahead of his upcoming album, The Death Of Slim Shady. So far, the release has been pretty polarizing, and the song quickly went viral. While some social media users are praising the Detroit rapper for what feels like a return to his signature sound, others think he crossed the line with a bar about Megan Thee Stallion.

“If i was to ask for Megan Thee Stallion if she would collab with me would I really have a shot at a feat?” he rhymes, a nod to the femcee getting shot in the foot by Tory Lanez in 2020. Many have since interpreted the line as a diss or simply found it to be in poor taste. Plenty of fans think that's a stretch, however, and believe it wasn't intended as a jab.

Read More: Eminem Catches Serious Flack For His Megan Thee Stallion Bar On "Houdini"

Eminem Mentions Megan Thee Stallion On New Single

Supporters are coming to Eminem's defense as a result of the backlash, arguing that his edgy lyrics are what make him great. They're even using some of them to respond to the outcry, suggesting that critics are ill-equipped to give the Grammy-winner writing tips. One particular response by @Shadyind, featuring lyrics from his 2023 EZ Mil collab "Realest," has gained serious traction on Twitter/X.

"Gen Zers actin' like rap experts zip up your gaps and close your mouths/ B*tch you ain't been on this planet long enough to tell me how rap's supposed to sound," the lyrics read. Regardless, commenters continue to debate whether or not Em should have scrapped the Meg bar altogether.

Eminem Fans Come To His Defense

What do you think of Eminem mentioning Megan Thee Stallion on his new track, "Houdini"? Do you think he crossed the line, or are social media users overreacting? What about his fans clapping back as a result of the backlash? Share your thoughts in the comments section down below, and keep an eye on HNHH for more updates.

Read More: SZA Delivers Surprising Cover Of Eminem's "Lose Yourself"

[Via]

About The Author
Caroline Fisher
Caroline Fisher is a News Writer at HotNewHipHop from Chicago, Illinois. She started at HNHH this year, and has since spent her time writing about all that is newsworthy in the world of hip-hop. With a drive for hunting down the hottest stories, she enjoys documenting new developments in culture and entertainment. She also has an appreciation for hip-hop and seeks to cover the most important trends and shifts. She has a Bachelor of Arts which she received at the University of Illinois at Chicago. Having graduated in 2022, she majored in English with a concentration in Media, Rhetoric and Cultural Studies. Specializing all things music, pop culture and entertainment, some of her favorite musical artists include Snoop Dogg, OutKast, and Nicki Minaj. When she’s not writing about music she’s also a fan of attending shows, watching the latest movies, staying up-to-date with current events, photography, and poetry.
recommended content
Super Bowl LVI - Los Angeles Rams v Cincinnati BengalsMusicEminem Catches Serious Flack For His Megan Thee Stallion Bar On "Houdini"12.5K
Rag &amp; Bone X Eminem London Pop-Up OpeningMusicSZA’s Dreamy “Lose Yourself” Cover Leaves Eminem Shocked2.9K
37th Annual Rock &amp; Roll Hall Of Fame Induction Ceremony - ShowMusicEminem Disses Megan Thee Stallion On New Single "Houdini"26.4K
ComplexCon 2023MusicLil Yachty Catches Heat From Fans Online For New Megan Thee Stallion Bar9.6K