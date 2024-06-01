Eminem Fans Fire Back Amid Megan Thee Stallion "Houdini" Bar Backlash

Supporters think critics are ill-equipped to give Slim Shady writing tips.

Eminem is no stranger to controversy, which is exactly what's come out of his new track, "Houdini." He unveiled the single earlier this week ahead of his upcoming album, The Death Of Slim Shady. So far, the release has been pretty polarizing, and the song quickly went viral. While some social media users are praising the Detroit rapper for what feels like a return to his signature sound, others think he crossed the line with a bar about Megan Thee Stallion.

“If i was to ask for Megan Thee Stallion if she would collab with me would I really have a shot at a feat?” he rhymes, a nod to the femcee getting shot in the foot by Tory Lanez in 2020. Many have since interpreted the line as a diss or simply found it to be in poor taste. Plenty of fans think that's a stretch, however, and believe it wasn't intended as a jab.

Eminem Mentions Megan Thee Stallion On New Single

Supporters are coming to Eminem's defense as a result of the backlash, arguing that his edgy lyrics are what make him great. They're even using some of them to respond to the outcry, suggesting that critics are ill-equipped to give the Grammy-winner writing tips. One particular response by @Shadyind, featuring lyrics from his 2023 EZ Mil collab "Realest," has gained serious traction on Twitter/X.

"Gen Zers actin' like rap experts zip up your gaps and close your mouths/ B*tch you ain't been on this planet long enough to tell me how rap's supposed to sound," the lyrics read. Regardless, commenters continue to debate whether or not Em should have scrapped the Meg bar altogether.

Eminem Fans Come To His Defense