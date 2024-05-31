SZA’s Dreamy “Lose Yourself” Cover Leaves Eminem Shocked

SZA's latest cover was just "for feels."

SZA's undeniable artistry shines through in everything she does, and her latest unexpected cover is certainly no exception. This week, the Grammy-winning songstress took to Instagram to share her take on Eminem's 2002 hit, "Lose Yourself." She truly made the rap classic her own with dreamy, mellow vocals, leaving her fans seriously impressed.

As countless social media users flooded her comments section with praise, Eminem himself caught wind of the surprising cover earlier today. He responded to it with a simple shocked emoji, making it clear that he was just as impressed by it as everyone else. While listeners are definitely feeling SZA's cover of the track, she made it clear that she did it just for fun. Unfortunately, she won't actually be releasing it as a part of any of her upcoming projects.

Eminem Reacts To SZA's Cover Of His 2002 Hit

"U ever just cover Eminem on some tender sh*t for feels? (Not on a project Just for mental health🧘🏾‍♀️ )," she captioned the Instagram post. Regardless, fans have had it on a loop, and are even more eager to hear her upcoming project, Lana. They've been anticipating the deluxe edition of SOS for some time now, though it's taken longer than expected due to leaks. As for Eminem, he recently sparked controversy with his new single "Houdini," which dropped last night. A line about Megan Thee Stallion getting shot in the foot by Tory Lanez has listeners split.