SZA Shows Off Her New Zealand Journey In Instagram Photo Dump As Fans Impatiently Await "LANA"

SZA is easily one of hip-hop/R&B's most adored and celebrated artists in the space. Her incredible number of hit songs and standout records have placed in the upper echelon of singers in the modern era. Of course, when you consistently put quality material and feature appearances, fans are always going to ask for more. That has certainly been the case for the St. Louis, Missouri native ever since she dropped her critically acclaimed 2022 album SOS. The TDE label and its signees have been known to take a lot of time in between releases, so who knows when we are getting something new. Questions surrounding LANA in particular were plentiful underneath a recent Instagram dump from SZA.

In this latest and greatest collection of photos, we see the global R&B star's trip across the country of New Zealand. Pop star Lorde gave us that tidbit of information in her comment underneath the post. "U being in NZ without me there," she wrote. In the collage, SZA has sprinkled in her patented thirst traps as well, teasing her figure and backside with a skimpy butterfly under garment.

Read More: Clifton Davis Net Worth 2024: What Is The Actor & Singer-Songwriter Worth?

Instagram Dumps From SZA Are Always A Treat

Furthermore, it appears she went on a hike at some park as she poses in front of a stunning waterfall. Later down the line, SZA looks to have gone to the inner city. She gleefully jumps in the air and spreads her arms with joy as she is standing on a balcony overlooking that gorgeous skyline. Additionally, she got a new shoulder tattoo with tons of detail. However, even with the fans loving the trip post, questions surrounding LANA arose again. "Where is the f***ing album," one fan demanded. "Where that deluxe at maam," another adds.

What are your thoughts on this latest photo dump from SZA on Instagram? How much longer do you think fans will have to wait for LANA to drop? Does she post the pics on the social media app? We would like to hear what you have to say, so be sure to leave your takes in the comments section. Additionally, always keep it locked in with HNHH for all of the latest news surrounding SZA. Finally, stay with us for everything else going on around the music world.

Read More: Megan Thee Stallion's Alleged Harassment Accuser Liked Tweets From Nicki Minaj About Roc Nation Firings