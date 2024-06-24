Megan Thee Stallion Stuns In Backstage Pics With Gabrielle Union & Taraji P Henson During "Hot Girl Summer Tour"

BYCole Blake544 Views
Link Copied to Clipboard!
2024 Bonnaroo Music &amp; Arts Festival
MANCHESTER, TENNESSEE - JUNE 16: Megan Thee Stallion performs during 2024 Bonnaroo Music &amp; Arts Festival on June 16, 2024 in Manchester, Tennessee. (Photo by Erika Goldring/Getty Images)
Megan Thee Stallion linked up with the two stars backstage in L.A.

Megan Thee Stallion has fans thrilled after posing for a photo with Gabrielle Union and Taraji P Henson backstage at her latest stop on the Hot Girl Summer Tour in Los Angeles. On Friday night, she took over Crypto.com Arena for an electric performance and met up with the two iconic celebrities backstage. After sharing pictures of the meet-up on social media, Megan has her fans stoked by the news.

"She is loved in real life. This internet stuff is for you people who not really living," one user commented on a recap of the pictures from Hollywood Unlocked. Another supporter added: "Now who was saying nobody in the industry likes Meg????? Ohhh okayyyyyy- ahhhhh." Others brought up Megan's feud with Nicki Minaj. "Sorry but when do you see these kind of genuine friendships when it’s Nicki?" one user wrote. "It’s all work or a feat and they usually coming up.. Nicki has yes men and wannabes around her.. meg has real love and friendship in the industry which speaks volumes."

Read More: Megan Thee Stallion Sings Kendrick Lamar's "Not Like Us" At Her Los Angeles Concert

Megan Thee Stallion Performs In Los Angeles On The "Hot Girl Summer Tour"

LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA - JUNE 21: Megan Thee Stallion performs onstage during the Hot Girl Summer Tour at Crypto.com Arena on June 21, 2024, in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Kevin Winter/Getty Images for Live Nation)

Megan has been performing on the Hot Girl Summer Tour in promotion of her upcoming eponymous third studio album. She recently confirmed that it will feature collaborations with GloRilla, Victoria Monet, UGK, and more. The project is set to release on June 28, 2024, making it her first project in almost two years, following 2022's Traumazine.

Megan Thee Stallion Poses With Gabrielle Union & Taraji P Henson

Following her Los Angeles show, Megan has performances lined up in Dallas, Chicago, Manchester, Paris, London, and more cities across the globe. Be on the lookout for further updates on Megan Thee Stallion on HotNewHipHop.

Read More: Megan Thee Stallion Unveils "Megan" Tracklist Featuring GloRilla, Victoria Monet & More

[Via]

About The Author
Cole Blake
Cole Blake is currently an Editor at HotNewHipHop based out of Brooklyn, New York. He began working at the site as an intern back in 2018 while studying journalism at St. John’s University. In the time since, he’s graduated with a bachelor's degree and written extensively about a wide range of topics including pop culture, film &amp; television, politics, video games, sports, and much more. He’s also covered music festivals such as Gov. Ball and Rolling Loud. You can find him publishing work for HNHH from Monday to Wednesday or on weekends. On the sports front, Cole’s a passionate NBA and NFL fan with his favorite teams being the Indianapolis Colts and Los Angeles Lakers. He also roots for the Yankees whenever he finds himself at Yankee Stadium or the Red Storm when in the company of other SJU alumni. His favorite hip-hop artists are billy woods, Earl Sweatshirt, Cam’ron, MIKE, and Mach-Hommy.
recommended content
66th GRAMMY Awards Pre-GRAMMY Gala &amp; GRAMMY Salute To Industry Icons Honoring Jon Platt - ArrivalsMusicMegan Thee Stallion Announces New Album, "Megan," Releasing Later This Month3.6K
2023 Vanity Fair Oscar Party Hosted By Radhika Jones - ArrivalsMusicMegan Thee Stallion Shows Off Elaborate "Gremlins" Halloween Costume2.3K
2024 BottleRock Napa ValleyMusicMegan Thee Stallion Appears Unbothered In Lace Dress Following Eminem's "Houdini" Lyrics, Cardi B Labels Her "Sexy"7.8K
NBA Finals Game 6: Los Angeles Lakers v Boston CelticsMusicNike Kobe 9 Elite Protro “Masterpiece” Returning In 202510.1K