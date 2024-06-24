Megan Thee Stallion Stuns In Backstage Pics With Gabrielle Union & Taraji P Henson During "Hot Girl Summer Tour"

Megan Thee Stallion linked up with the two stars backstage in L.A.

Megan Thee Stallion has fans thrilled after posing for a photo with Gabrielle Union and Taraji P Henson backstage at her latest stop on the Hot Girl Summer Tour in Los Angeles. On Friday night, she took over Crypto.com Arena for an electric performance and met up with the two iconic celebrities backstage. After sharing pictures of the meet-up on social media, Megan has her fans stoked by the news.

"She is loved in real life. This internet stuff is for you people who not really living," one user commented on a recap of the pictures from Hollywood Unlocked. Another supporter added: "Now who was saying nobody in the industry likes Meg????? Ohhh okayyyyyy- ahhhhh." Others brought up Megan's feud with Nicki Minaj. "Sorry but when do you see these kind of genuine friendships when it’s Nicki?" one user wrote. "It’s all work or a feat and they usually coming up.. Nicki has yes men and wannabes around her.. meg has real love and friendship in the industry which speaks volumes."

Megan Thee Stallion Performs In Los Angeles On The "Hot Girl Summer Tour"

LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA - JUNE 21: Megan Thee Stallion performs onstage during the Hot Girl Summer Tour at Crypto.com Arena on June 21, 2024, in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Kevin Winter/Getty Images for Live Nation)

Megan has been performing on the Hot Girl Summer Tour in promotion of her upcoming eponymous third studio album. She recently confirmed that it will feature collaborations with GloRilla, Victoria Monet, UGK, and more. The project is set to release on June 28, 2024, making it her first project in almost two years, following 2022's Traumazine.

