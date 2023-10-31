Megan Thee Stallion Shows Off Elaborate “Gremlins” Halloween Costume

Megan Thee Stallion has pulled off another elaborate costume in celebration of Halloween after going out as Death the Kid from Soul Eater. With her latest look, she dressed up as Greta from Gremlins. Megan shared several pictures of the look on Instagram, Tuesday, as well as the inspiration.

Fans showed love for the costume in the comments section. One remarked: “One thing I love about Megan is she not letting anybody stop her shine.” Another wrote: “Girl you are OUT HEREEEEEE I’m living for all the Halloween looks.” LaLa Anthony also commented several fire emojis. In addition to Greta and Death the Kid, Megan also went in an Alice In Wonderland-inspired costume while hosting a "Hottieween" party in Atlanta over the weekend.

Megan Thee Stallion Hosts Hottieween Party In Atlanta

ATLANTA, GEORGIA - OCTOBER 28: Megan Thee Stallion attends her Hottieween Party on October 28, 2023 in Atlanta, Georgia. (Photo by Shareif Ziyadat/Getty Images)

The Halloween costumes come as Megan continues to prepare for the release of new music. Earlier this month, she shared a brief clip on social media teasing an "Act One." She also revealed that she's no longer affiliated with her former record label, 1501 Certified Entertainment on Instagram Live. “I have no label right now," she told her followers. "We’re doing everything funded straight out of Megan Thee Stallion pockets. So, the budget is coming from me. […] I’m so excited to be doing something for the first time independent since it was just me and my momma. So excited cause it’s really just me this go-round until we sign to a new label. But I don’t wanna sign to a new label right now because I just wanna do it myself.” Check out Megan's latest Halloween costume below.

Megan Thee Stallion Shows Off "Gremlins" Costume

Megan is just one of many celebrities who have shown off eye-catching costumes on social media in honor of Halloween. Cam'ron dressed as OJ Simpson and LeBron James went as Beetlejuice, among others. Be on the lookout for further updates on new music from Megan on HotNewHipHop.

