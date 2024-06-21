Megan Thee Stallion Dodges "Savage" Lawsuit By Securing Victory In Copyright Case

A producer had accused Megan Thee Stallion and her production team of stealing a little-known track without permission.

According to new reports from AllHipHop, Megan Thee Stallion just secured a legal win in court over a copyright lawsuit against her from last year. Moreover, producer James A. Greene claimed that she and "Savage" producer J White Did It had access to a little-known track of his called "It's About To Be On" in 2020, and copied it via J White's manager. However, Judge Katherine Polk Failla dismissed this case due to a lack of evidence, pointing to a lack of proof that Warner or the Houston femcee had listened to Greene's song. In addition, Polk Failla did not see substantial overlap between the drums and vocals of both songs, and the lack of wide distribution for Greene's track helped Megan's case.

Now that Megan Thee Stallion won't have to deal with this lawsuit, hopefully she spends these resources contributing to the hype around her upcoming album. It drops next week and created a lot of anticipation within fans who are looking forward to seeing this new era and artistic approach. We don't know how different it will be from previous material (will we even get a song like "Savage" on it?), but that's somehow more exciting that a blockbuster guarantee. After all, she's been through a lot that warrants some deeper food for thought and even more bombastic tracks to contrast that.

Megan Thee Stallion Performing "Savage" On Tour This Year

What's more is that, due to unfortunate circumstances, Megan Thee Stallion will get the chance to flex her performance muscles a little bit more. Tyler, The Creator recently announced that he will not be able to play the Outside Lands and Lollapalooza music festivals this year, for which he was slated as a headliner. Tina Snow will be replacing him onstage at the latter festival in Chicago, whereas Sabrina Carpenter will fill in at Outside Lands. Maybe a show is the last thing that she has on her mind given her ongoing "Hot Girl Summer" tour, but there's an equal chance of her wanting to keep the momentum going.