Megan Thee Stallion Jokes With Jonathan Wright About "Tearing Up" Her Release Party After Security Altercation

Megan Thee Stallion had jokes about the incident.

Megan Thee Stallion doesn't appear to be upset with Jonathan Wright after the celebrity hairstylist got into an altercation with security at her album release party on Friday night. When Wright shared a photo of the two of them celebrating their friendship on Instagram, Megan joked about him "tearing sh*t up" at the event.

"Y’all 2 BEST Freeenns has Reunitedddddd," Wright captioned the post with several heart-eyes emojis. Megan commented: "Lmaooo dawg hour one of us reunited you was tearing sh*t up." In the comments section elsewhere, fans praised their friendship. "She need to rehire him. She will have a stylist and bodyguard in one. Know he got them hands," one user joked. Another wrote: "My discernment felt like Jonathan was the main person around that truly cared about Meg. Everyone should have a protector and friend like Jonathan around. You could tell the difference when he wasn’t around."

Megan Thee Stallion Performs On The "Hot Girl Summer Tour"

LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA - JUNE 21: Megan Thee Stallion performs onstage during the Hot Girl Summer Tour at Crypto.com Arena on June 21, 2024, in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Kevin Winter/Getty Images for Live Nation)

At the event, Megan was promoting the release of her new eponymous album, which hit streaming platforms on Friday. Across the tracklist, she collaborated with GloRilla, UGK, Victoria Monet, and more. The 18 tracks include her two US Billboard Hot 100 number-one singles "Hiss", and "Boa." Following the album's release, Megan is performing on her Hot Girl Summer Tour. Across 35 shows, she'll be performing in various cities throughout North America and Europe through August. It's her first time headlining a tour.

Megan Thee Stallion & Jonathan Wright Reunite